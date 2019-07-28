DES MOINES, Iowa — Former LSU All-American and NCAA champion hurdler Cassandra Tate finished fifth in the 400-meter hurdles final in the USA championships.
Tate was attempting to make her second U.S. team for the world championships that will be held this fall after winning the bronze medal at the 2015 championships.
Needing to finish in the top three to make the team that will travel to Doha, Qatar, in September, her time of 54.91 seconds left Tate more than 1½ seconds out of third.
Dalilah Muhammad, the gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics, won the national title Sunday with a world-record time of 52.20 seconds on a soggy track at Drake University.
Also on Sunday, former Southeastern Louisiana long jumper Rodney Ruffin finished 16th with a best of 25 feet and former UL pole vaulter Morgann LeLeux failed to clear the opening height of 14 feet, 5¼ inches.
LSU coach Dennis Shaver confirmed Sunday night that three of his program's former stars will be in the USA's relay pools for the world championships.
Vernon Norwood and Michael Cherry, who were fourth and sixth in the 400 final Saturday, will be in the 4x400-meter relay pool.
Also, Aleia Hobbs, who was sixth in the 100 meters final Friday, will have a chance to run on the 4x100 relay as a result of her finish in the final.