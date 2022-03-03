Jack Merrifield is always smiling.
Merrifield’s exuberance is evident. During warmups, he is sprinting, almost prancing, en route to his position at third base, firing hard throws to his LSU teammates.
That is his mom’s favorite part. Karen Merrifield admittedly doesn’t know a lot about baseball, but in her opinion, warmups are the best part. It's the only time she knows she'll see every player throw, catch and hit. It’s a newfound joy she has discovered, because she never used to get to the park early.
“My husband always wanted to be there at the very beginning for the warmup,” Karen said, “and I always needed extra time at home.”
But her husband can’t be there anymore. In the summer of 2020, Gary Merrifield, an Oklahoma-born banker and father of four, was riding his bike when he suddenly suffered a heart attack, dying at 58.
“He was my best friend, and he coached me until 14U, and then he’s always been the person I’ll talk to for hitting or anything,” Merrifield said. “I always can get a feel of what he'd want me to do, or how I like to go about things. Before the games, in the dirt, I do his initials and circle it whenever I get up there.”
Gary Merrifield played college baseball himself, first at Crowder (Mo.) College and later at Nicholls State.
Among the many lessons Merrifield’s dad taught him were that Jack can only control what he controls, and to stay true to who he is, through the ups and downs.
Jack tried to take those lessons to heart. He has always been the baseball player with a beaming smile and pep in his step.
Actually, he was smiling long before he became a ballplayer. When Karen was pregnant with Jack, she said, he was smiling in the very first ultrasound images.
“Anybody that watches Jack play the game, they notice very quickly that he loves playing,” said Jeff Willis, Merrifield’s coach at LSU-Eunice. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve looked at him and said, ‘Jack, what are you smiling about?’ I don’t think he’s ever had a bad day. Doesn’t matter what happens; you would never be able to see it in his body language or on his face. That’s an attribute I look for as a coach.”
Merrifield, a Dutchtown graduate, played 2½ years at LSU-Eunice. During his freshman year, he pitched for a full season, and he was primed to do the same in 2020 — but COVID-19 canceled the season early. Merrifield returned for one more year and moved to second base.
Infield defense optimizes Merrifield's abilities — he’s quick on his feet, and has a cannon for an arm.
“I like whenever I get to show off my arm a little bit on the longer throws,” Merrifield said. “I take pride in being accurate, just making sure that I'm hitting the spots at the first baseman. I don't want to ever see him move left or right. I just want him to be planted where he is and fit right (the ball) in this chest.”
LSU-Eunice won the 2021 NJCAA Division II World Series with Merrifield at second base. In addition to his dynamic defensive play, he posted a .402 batting average with six home runs, 14 doubles and 70 RBIs through 58 games.
The pandemic interrupted Merrifield’s recruiting during his sophomore year. The day Coastal Carolina came to watch Merrifield and a teammate practice was March 11, 2020, the day sports shut down. He got an invitation to walk on at LSU in February 2021, and coach Jay Johnson honored it when he took over, saying Merrifield would have to work to earn his spot on the roster.
“The first weekend of intrasquads, I pulled him aside and I said, ‘I’ve got guys like Dylan Crews, Tre’ Morgan, Jacob Berry and Gavin Dugas, but I've had a lot of great teams with a Jack Merrifield-type player in there,” Johnson said. “I said, ‘I'm not promising anything at this juncture. But I feel like you can really do something to help us win. Those guys don't grab the headlines, but they really stand out.’ ”
This weekend, Merrifield will play on his biggest stage yet. LSU travels to Houston for the Shriners Classic, where the Tigers will play Oklahoma, No. 1 Texas and Baylor at Minute Maid Park.
LSU faces Oklahoma at 3 p.m. Friday.
Merrifield only knew one of his teammates, infielder Will Safford, when he walked on this fall. After playing three years with the same friends, it was nerve-wracking to prove to some of the best that he could compete, but Merrifield has a starting role now.
And so far, he has a .364 average this season, including three doubles and six RBIs.
“Coach Johnson made it pretty clear that he wants me to move the offense around with some quality at-bats,” Merrifield said. “If I can get on base and turn the lineup over to guys like Tre’, Dylan and Cade, that’s kind of my whole objective.”