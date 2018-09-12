As usual, there was something unusual at the weekly Ed Orgeron Show on WDGL-FM 98.1 at TJ Ribs.
A call came in from Bill from Gonzales, the singer from a few weeks ago, which dropped, recovered, then dropped again. Heads turned, and Bill was actually inside the restaurant. Calling in. Shouting something that couldn't be heard.
The "Evil Twin," a weekly guest that once gave a history lesson, made a joke about infidelity that related to No. 12 LSU's game at No. 7 Auburn in an around-the-bush-the-size-of-Louisiana kind of way.
Maybe it had something to do with officials being unfair.
Here's the football related things from Wednesday night:
- Orgeron said he and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger try to take eight shots at the end zone per game -- something they learned from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Quarterback Joe Burrow is 21 for 44 passing for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, and he completed a 40-yard Hail Mary touchdown to Stephen Sullivan in Saturday's 31-0 win over Southeastern.
- Orgeron complimented several of the underclassmen that played against Southeastern, including 6-foot-3, 362-pound freshman nose tackle Tyler Shelvin. Orgeron said at the start of preseason camp that Shelvin had flashes of Glenn Dorsey. Orgeron said Shelvin, who recorded one tackle, was "getting in better shape."
- Orgeron said he wants to add another quarterback to the 2019 recruiting class other than Alabama-native Peter Parrish, who is ranked the No. 9 dual threat quarterback according to 247Sports.