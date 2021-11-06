TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After using crutches most of the week, freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith didn’t dress out for LSU’s game against Alabama.
Coach Ed Orgeron had described Smith as “very questionable,” but LSU hoped the former five-star recruit could play Saturday night. Instead, senior Soni Fonua started for the first time in his career.
Smith’s absence increased the list of unavailable players, particularly on defense. LSU didn’t have nine defensive players who started at least one game this season: cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback Eli Ricks, safety Major Burns, defensive back Cordale Flott, defensive back Sage Ryan, defensive end Ali Gaye, defensive end Andre Anthony, defensive lineman Joseph Evans and Smith.
With so many players out, LSU brought 67 to the game. Southeastern Conference rules let visiting teams carry 70 players.