As the parallel lines being drawn between this LSU football season and the 2019 campaign begin to converge on that point on the horizon that is the season opener at UCLA on Sept. 4, the more my mind is also drawn to where LSU was in August 2018.

It was pegged as a critical year for the Tigers and coach Ed Orgeron, with his program coming off a solid if unsatisfying 9-4 campaign in 2017. A campaign highlighted not so much for its victories but for the blowout 37-7 loss at Mississippi State, the shocking upset at home against Troy and another loss at Alabama that reiterated how much daylight existed between the Tigers and the Crimson Tide. All this against the backdrop of the discarded experiment that was Matt Canada’s one-year reign as offensive coordinator and the uncertainty of breaking in a new starting quarterback in Joe Burrow, some guy who wasn’t able to be the starter at Ohio State.

The 2018 season opener against the No. 8-ranked Miami Hurricanes in Arlington, Texas, loomed as large as the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium where it was played. The game was looked upon as a decisive statement about where LSU was and where it was going, especially with a road game at Auburn waiting just two weeks later.

The Tigers made an emphatic statement that Labor Day weekend, throttling the Hurricanes 33-17 and setting the tone for a season that ended with a top-10 ranking and a big win over unbeaten UCF in the Fiesta Bowl, LSU’s first New Year’s Six Bowl appearance. And that entire season helped set the table, set the standard for the unparalleled success the Tigers enjoyed in 2019, with Heisman Trophy winner Burrow leading LSU to the CFP national championship.

The challenge of facing UCLA in its Rose Bowl on Sept. 4 to open this season doesn’t look quite as daunting as Miami did. The Bruins are coming off a 3-4 record, albeit a program that is expected to show some improvement under fourth-year coach Chip Kelly. And they aren’t ranked in the preseason top 10 but picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 South in a preseason media poll.

But by no means is this game any less critical. Especially if you believe in momentum carrying over from the end of one season to the start of the next.

LSU’s stunning upset win at Florida and its basketball score-like win over Ole Miss to wrap up 2020 took a season that was taking on water and at least allowed it to reach harbor with a 5-5 record. It wasn’t a great record. Far from “the LSU standard” which Coach O often refers to. But how you finish is never a factor to take for granted.

That positive energy could be quickly drained if the Tigers’ first-ever trip to the Rose Bowl leaves them holding nothing but thorns. LSU comes home for two likely wins against McNeese State and Central Michigan, but then comes September’s biggest and most important test: Sept. 25 at Mississippi State.

Not only does LSU need to win at UCLA, but it needs to look sharp in the process. As the Tigers did in that 2018 Miami game. The Bruins will be playing at home – though how much of a home-field edge it is remains to be seen as thousands of LSU fans are expected to descend on Pasadena. But UCLA will have the edge in having played a game the previous week at home against Hawaii (2:30 p.m. Aug. 28, ESPN).

By comparison, the Tigers will have to come in cold (so to speak, it’s August) and try to look sharp. The offense needs to be clicking around quarterback Max Johnson. The running backs, which right now looks like a “by committee” operation, need to impact the game. The wide receiver corps needs a show of hands other than those of Kayshon Boutte, because as surely as Tiger fans will make a deep run on beer sales at the Rose Bowl they’re going to come out four and five wide under new play caller Jake Peetz.

And then there is the defense. You remember, that side of the ball that gave up 492.0 yards and 34.9 points per game last season? I also remember how the Tigers had a Jacob Phillips pick six against Miami in 2018 and sacked ‘Canes quarterback Malik Rosier four times. That’s the kind of stuff LSU needs to show on that side of the ball against UCLA.

In short, squeaking by 33-31 isn’t going to inspire a lot of confidence in the Tigers anywhere.

I expect LSU to have a few creaks and groans that always accompany a season opener. But overall, the Tigers are the superior team and despite the long trip should be able to cover the four-point spread they’re currently favored by like Mondo Duplantis vaulting over his first height in the pole vault.

One way or another, like in 2018, LSU will set a tone for the season by what it does out west. It needs to be a sweet sound, not a sour one.