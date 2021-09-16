The recovery effort following Hurricane Ida and the workers needed to make it happen will prevent the Central Michigan football team from staying in a Baton Rouge hotel the night before the Chippewas take on LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Central Michigan had reserved a hotel in Baton Rouge, but that hotel is now full of workers who are working to restore power and provide aid in the effort to put Southeast Louisiana back on its feet after Ida hit the region hard with 150-mph winds on Aug. 29.

"They are flying in the day of the game," LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette confirmed to The Advocate on Thursday.

Bonnette said he did not know which hotel canceled Central Michigan's reservations.

While Baton Rouge has mostly returned to normal after the storm, power is still gradually being restored in some of Louisiana’s hardest-hit parishes, and there are plenty of other aspects of the recovery that require workers to tend to Southeast Louisiana’s needs.

Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards authorized hotels to cancel reservations and other contracts with future guests to accommodate health care workers, electrical linemen and many others who are playing a role in the response to Hurricane Ida.

The executive order is set to expire on Sept. 24, but Edwards could choose to extend it. Hotels are allowed to hold rooms for workers indefinitely until the order expires.

LSU (1-1) will go on the road to Mississippi State on Sept. 25 before hosting Auburn in an Oct. 2 contest.