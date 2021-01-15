After a season opener that was both brilliant and balky last Friday, the LSU gymnastics team went on the road and cleaned up its act.
The No. 5-ranked Tigers improved on their score by nearly three-fourths of a point, a significant margin in collegiate gymnastics, to post a 197.275-196.625 win over No. 6 Arkansas at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Razorbacks also improved on their score from last week, a 196.350 that pushed LSU before the Tigers pulled out the win with a 196.550. But even then the home team was no match for LSU, which though it had a couple of mistakes greatly eliminated them.
The Tigers had 10 scores last week below 9.80. Friday, they had only four and didn’t have to count any of them.
“Any time you’re in your first road meet, getting out of your comfort zone on someone else’s equipment, you have to feel good about going 197,” LSU coach Jay Clark said. “There are obvious places where can improve, and we will. We’ll continue to iron out the wrinkles as we go. But at the end of the day, we’re where we want to be.”
After an impressive collegiate debut in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU freshman Haleigh Bryant was just as dazzling her second time out.
Competing as a collegiate all-arounder for the first time, the two-time Nastia Liukin Cup champion posted the best four event score with a 39.600, edging out Arkansas’ Sarah Shaffer (39.525). Bryant also shared the top of the podium with sophomore Kiya Johnson on floor, both scoring a 9.95.
“She did a great job,” Clark said of Bryant. “That was one of the success stories of the night.
“She was nervous doing beam. You could see that beforehand. But that knows how to win. I’m glad she’s on our team.”
Bryant scored a 9.90 on beam to share team top honors with seniors Bridget Dean and Reagan Campbell.
The Tigers started impressively on uneven bars with a 49.425, tying Oklahoma’s score last week for the best mark in the nation on that event. Alyona Shchennikova, who had a 9.725 on bars last week led LSU with a 9.925, just eclipsed at the end for top honors in the event by Arkansas’ Maggie O’Hara (9.950). The Tigers also got 9.90s from Bryant and fellow freshman Olivia Dunne. LSU followed with a 49.100 on vault, led by a 9.85 by Bryant to take a commanding 98.525-97.800 lead at the midway point.
Though Arkansas rebounded with a 49.325 on beam, LSU still went to the final rotation on beam with a substantial 147.850-147.125 lead after a 49.375 on floor. The Tigers had to shake off a 9.40 from senior Christina Desiderio but easily managed it thanks to Bryant and Johnson. The two entered the meet ranked 1-2 in the country on floor after Johnson had a 10 last week and Bryant a 9.975.
LSU got thrown a curveball when freshman Elana Arenas had to replace Desiderio at the last minute on beam after Desiderio tweaked her ankle on floor. Arenas came through with a 9.825 after a wobbly 9.575 last week on that event. Campbell’s 9.90 came in a pressurized anchor spot after Johnson fell for the second straight week and had a 9.050.
“Elena found out 25 seconds before we started touch” that she would have to compete, Clark said. “Having a freshman in that spot, first on balance beam which is one of the toughest things in our spot, that was really, really strong.”
LSU’s 196.550-196.350 win over Arkansas last week at home did not count toward the SEC regular-season standings. The SEC went to an eight-meet conference-only regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic, adding a second LSU-Arkansas meet in the PMAC. Friday’s meet at Arkansas originally on the schedule, so it counted in the SEC standings.
LSU returns home next week to host Georgia. The meet begins at 7:15 p.m. in the PMAC. The event will be streamed on WatchESPN.com and on the Watch ESPN app.
Meet scores
1. #5 LSU 197.275 (Vault — 49.100, Bars — 49.425, Beam — 49.375, Floor — 49.375)
2. #6 Arkansas 196.625 (Vault — 49.150, Bars — 48.650, Beam — 49.325, Floor — 49.500)
Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)
All-around — 1. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 39.600; 2. Sarah Shaffer 39.525; 3. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 38.600; 4. Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas, 38.575.
Vault — 1. Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas, 9.90; 2. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.85; T3. Alyona Shchennikova, Chase Brock,LSU, 9.825; T7. Elena Arenas, Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.80; 11. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.775.
Bars — Maggie O’Hara, Arkansas, 9.95; 2. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.925; T3. Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.90; T6. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.875; T8. Kiya Johnson, Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.825;
Beam — 1. Maggie O’Hara, Arkansas, 9.925; T2. Haleigh Bryant, Bridget Dean, Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.90; 7. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.85; T8. Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.825; 11. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.05.
Floor — T1. Haleigh Bryant, Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.95; T7. Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.875; 9. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.85; 10. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.75; 12. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.40.
Attendance: 1,241