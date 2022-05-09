LSU relied heavily on its bullpen in its final two games against Alabama this weekend after its starters failed to make it out of the first inning.
Right-handed Saturday starter Blake Money has struggled for much of Southeastern Conference play, posting an 8.16 ERA through eight games in which he worked 28⅔ total innings. On Saturday against Alabama, Money was pulled after walking two and allowing two hits to start the inning. The outing led to a quick 2-0 lead for the Crimson Tide.
“It’s not like a surface-level issue, his fastball was 94 mph the other night,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “He looked on top of the ball. I thought he looked composed. I thought he had a good bounce in his step and a great pitch, really just didn’t execute.”
But Money’s (2-4) struggles have been going on for weeks. Against Georgia, he worked two innings, tossing only 32 pitches in his nine batters faced. He threw 58% of his pitches for strikes against Arkansas, which was his longest outing against SEC competition, where he worked 6⅔ innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, including three home runs.
His two wins came against Maine and Towson in February.
“Maybe if we let him continue, he gets out of it, we only give up two in the first, well, is it different if he holds them to two and goes out and throws five more innings,” Johnson said. “He didn’t have the opportunity to do that. That’s my decision. I didn’t give him the opportunity to do that.”
Right-hander Sam Dutton, who got the start on Sunday, was also pulled in the first inning. Left-hander Jacob Hasty relieved him, working four innings to tally the win. Dutton has a 3.33 ERA through 24⅓ innings pitched in SEC games. That’s the lowest ERA of the three weekend starters, but he’s also worked the least number of innings. Ma’Khail Hilliard is leading the pack with 43 innings and a 4.19 ERA in conference play.
Dutton gave up two hits, but also forced a groundout and a flyout in the first inning Sunday.
“I talked to Sam, saying that it was going to be a short start Sunday, and then we were going to go right to (Jacob) Hasty,” Johnson said Sunday after the game. “I liked how he matched up with them, so it was kind of in the plans to be honest with you. I would’ve liked it to have been in the second and third inning, but that was the time to do it.”
Sure enough, Hasty took the mound against a left-handed batter in William Hamiter and struck him out.
For much of conference play, Johnson has struggled to name starters past Friday and Saturday, despite sending the same rotation to the mound. Friday was the first time Johnson didn’t definitively name Money the starter for Saturday.
“He's gonna pitch tomorrow,” Johnson said Friday. “We don't know what the order just yet of what we're going to do.”
Now, it’s looking like Money’s role might change, possibly on Tuesday night against Southeastern Louisiana.
“He’s probably going to pitch (Tuesday) in some capacity,” Johnson said. “It's an important game for us and we need to piece that together. We're going to get him to do something.”
This is not just an LSU problem. Injuries have riddled the SEC, forcing other teams to reevaluate their weekend rotations, and very few have starpower on the mound. Landon Sims was ruled out at the beginning of Mississippi State’s season, and more recently, Florida’s Hunter Barco has been sidelined for a UCL tear.
Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were selected in last year’s first round of the MLB draft, and their void has given the Commodores struggles this season.
This weekend, Vanderbilt started sophomore Christian Little for the first time on Friday night against Georgia, moving its Friday starter, Chris McElvain, to Saturday and Carter Holton, normally a Saturday starter, to Sunday. The moves worked. The Commodores took two of three games against the Bulldogs.
With every road trip, Johnson’s frequent pitching changes have been a shock on enemy soil.
“I’ve said it before: there will be a day where guys are going five, six and seven innings and you line up the bullpen the right way,” Johnson said. “It’s not this team. I’m proud of them, they have more SEC wins than they did last year with two weeks to play. The issues are issues; there’s no free agency.”