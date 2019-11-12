LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named Maxwell Award Player of the Week following the Tigers' 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday.
It's the second time Burrow has won the weekly award this season. He first won the award following LSU's win over Texas in Week 2.
The Maxwell Award is given to the "College Player of the Year," and Burrow was named one of 20 semifinalists on Oct. 29. Finalists will be announced on Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 12.
Burrow, a 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior, completed 31-of-39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2011.
LSU's 46 points against Alabama were the most scored by the Tigers in its 84-game series against the Crimson Tide.
Burrow had 457 total yards of offense, which ranks third-highest in school history, and with 3,198 passing yards in 2019, he became the fourth player in LSU history to surpass 3,000 yards passing in a single season. Burrow's single-season passing yardage ranks second only to Rohan Davey (3,347 in 2001) in school history.
No. 2 LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) next play at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.