Haleigh Bryant may end up retiring the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week award.

The LSU gymnast on Tuesday was named SEC freshman of the week for the fourth time this season following her 39.600 all-around score Friday at Alabama.

It is the fifth weekly honor in six weeks this season for Bryant, who was also named SEC gymnast of the week after LSU’s road win at Arkansas.

The Cornelius, North Carolina, native matched her career high all-around score. She anchored LSU on floor with a 9.95, had a 9.90 on vault and a pair of 9.875s on uneven bars and balance beam.

Alabama’s Luisa Blanco, who led her team to a 197.725-197.325 win over LSU, was named SEC gymnast of the week. Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne was selected as SEC specialist of the week.

No. 2-ranked LSU travels to Lexington, Kentucky, this week to take on No. 14 UK. The meet is set for 6 p.m. Friday and will be shown on the SEC Network.