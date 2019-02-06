The final member of LSU's 2019 recruiting class was a surprise one.

Desmond Little, a 6-foot-5 outside linebacker from Alabama, became the 25th member of the Tigers' class. His commitment was announced about 2:30 p.m.

Little is the No. 56 rated weak-side defensive end in 247Sports' rankings. A 3-star recruit, he also had offers from fellow SEC schools Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Little played at Vigor High School in Mobile, Alabama. He was a late addition to the class after highly sought after defensive tackle Ismael Sopsher out of Amite opted to sign with the University of Alabama.