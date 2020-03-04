A brief recap of LSU’s 99-90 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena.
The good
There wasn't much to talk about after Arkansas took control early and kept LSU at bay for a 30-minute stretch. But the Tigers did put up a fight in the end, refusing to quit and getting to within seven points three times in the final two minutes after trailing by 23 early in the second half.
The bad
LSU had no answer defensively for guards Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt. After holding the entire Texas A&M team to 50 points Saturday, the Tigers let Jones and Whitt got loose early and often. They shredded the Tigers for 62 points, combining to go 19 of 34 from the field and 20 of 36 from the free-throw line.
Player of the game
Skylar Mays had 28 points, six assists and five rebounds as he tried to keep the Tigers in the game. Mays knocked down three 3-pointers in the second half, scoring 21 of his team-high 28 points while trying to rally his team from 23 points down.
Key stat
28 — Free throws made by Arkansas starting guards Jones (12), Whitt (eight) and Isaiah Joe (eight). They combined for five more makes than the 23 attempts LSU took.
Who's next?
LSU (20-10, 11-6 SEC) will host Georgia (15-15, 5-12 SEC) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a contest to be televised on ESPN2. The Bulldogs had won three of four before falling to Florida 68-54 on Wednesday night.