LSU coach Nikki Fargas has emphasized through the season the importance of needing a player to step up behind forward Ayana Mitchell.
In LSU’s 60-45 win over Little Rock Sunday afternoon with Mitchell getting limited minutes, multiple players stepped up to close the game, led by guard Khayla Pointer, who had her best game of the season. Pointer ended the game with a career high 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
“It’s obviously exciting,” Pointer said. “I went into the game with the mindset of being aggressive and looking to find my teammates and find my shot. I just had a great day.”
After losing to Tulane on Nov. 15, the Lady Tigers have come back into their usual defensive dominance the last two games against Florida State and Little Rock. LSU held Little Rock to a season-low 10 points in the first quarter.
Little Rock seemed flustered for most of the first half, unable to break LSU’s defensive trap. LSU also took three charges underneath the goal from guards Jailin Cherry and Shanice Norton as well as Mitchell.
Fargas emphasizes facilitating offense through the defense, especially on a night when shots might not be falling like they did against Little Rock.
“We talked about wanting to make sure that we come out every night and respect our opponent,” Fargas said. “Our scouting and defensive scheme focused in on disrupting our opponent through our defense play.”
With forward Raven Farley out with a leg injury, sophomore Texas A&M transfer Rakell Spencer got extended minutes for the first time this season. Spencer had four points and added eight rebounds.
The Lady Tigers went on a 6-0 run in the last 2:31 of the first quarter to take a 21-10 lead. The Trojans’ scoring drought extended about two minutes into the second quarter as the Lady Tigers continued to stifle them.
LSU slowed down slightly in the second quarter, but kept its foot on the gas. Little Rock leading scorer for the season, guard Ronjanae DeGray started to find her rhythm in the second quarter after only putting up two points in the first quarter. DeGray finished with 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting and three rebounds.
The Lady Tigers did a better job on their outside shooting against Little Rock, with guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris leading the way at two 3-pointers, but the team uncharacteristically struggled under the goal.
“I think this year we focused more on not being last in the SEC in 3-point attempt,” Richard-Harris said. “With having a point guard that can find you and give you good shots that you need, we have people step up and knock them down. We have great ball movement and if we have an open shot, we take it.”
Ball handlers like Pointer and Richard-Harris did a good job of getting in the lane, but LSU struggled to finish as it missed 12 layups. The Lady Tigers made up for it with 12 offensive rebounds and 13 second chance points.
“(Offensive rebounds) are key,” Fargas said. “It’s an energy booster. It’s another possession and it gives you another chance and puts them on defense a little bit longer.”
“Coaches have been on us about crashing the boards,” Pointer said. “When we control the boards, we have a great chance of winning.”
LSU played all of the second half without Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer on the season, after she got the wind knocked out of her late in the second quarter. This is Mitchell’s first game this season without double digit points and rebounds.
Mitchell’s absence was not felt for once as the Lady Tigers continued to control the game on both ends of the court. Center Faustine Aifuwa stepped up in the paint, with 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting.
“We just rallied together and knew that everybody had to do a little bit more,” Pointer said.
The Lady Tigers held the Trojans to just four points in the paint and limited DeGray to just two points in the second half.
“This group is very young and they’re learning,” Fargas said. “They’re got a long way to go, but right now this is a good start.”