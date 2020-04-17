Another LSU basketball player is reportedly entering his name in the NBA draft.

Darius Days, the Tigers’ 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, has decided to undergo draft consideration, according to a Friday report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Days will sign with Austin Walton of Next Sports.

Walton is an NCAA-approved agent, allowing him to assume an advisory role for Days but still allowing Days to return to LSU if he so chooses.

Days is the second LSU player to declare for the draft this week. Sunday, 6-9 freshman forward Trendon Watford announced that he would enter his name but would not hire an agent.

Watford is listed as the No. 78 prospect on NBADraft.net’s Big Board Top 100. Days is not listed as a top 100 prospect.

A native of Raleigh, Florida, who prepped at IMG Academy, Days played in all 31 of LSU’s games last season, starting 30. He averaged 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the nation in two-point shooting percentage (68.8) and eighth in the Southeastern Conference in rebounding.

Manning to return in 2020-21

Guard Charles Manning announced Thursday on Twitter that he will be back at LSU for his senior season after an injury-plagued junior campaign.

“I would like to thank LSU and the fans for all of their support,” Manning wrote. "I appreciate each of you for keeping me in your prayers during my injuries.

“I’m looking forward to returning for my senior year and getting back on the court to prepare for next season. Geaux Tigers and Boot up.”

A 6-5 guard from Riverhead, New York, by way of Florida SouthWestern Junior College, Manning suffered broken metatarsal bones in both feet during the 2019-20 season that required surgery: his right foot in January and his left in February. He played in only 19 games, averaging 7.9 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Shareef O’Neal and more: LSU expands top-5 basketball recruiting class with three signees The LSU basketball Tigers picked up three signees Wednesday — a pair of four-star prospects and a transfer with a five-star last name.

Shaq’s daughter to walk on

One day after Shareef O’Neal, son of LSU great Shaquille O’Neal, signed with the Tigers as a transfer from UCLA, his sister Amirah announced on Instagram that she has committed to the LSU women’s program.

"One of the most difficult decisions for a person my age to make, is the jump from high school to college," Amirah O'Neal wrote. "Although I don’t fully know what’s ahead of me, I am ready for the challenge. I never imagined myself saying this, but I am excited to say that I have decided to commit to being a student athlete at LSU along side my brother @shareefoneal. I am Sooooo grateful to spend my next 4 years as a Tiger."

Shareef O’Neal tweeted photos of them both in LSU uniforms beneath the words: “THE BROTHER SISTER DUO! Congrats to my sister on committing to LSU.” Shareef wore No. 25 and Amirah wore No. 11. Their father wore No. 33 at LSU from 1989-92.

A 6-foot-2 center at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, Amirah O’Neal averaged 17.2 points per game in 2019 and was named to the MaxPreps California All-State girls basketball team and the Cal-Hi Sports Division IV All-State team.

LSU has not announced O’Neal’s commitment; she is expected to be a walk-on.