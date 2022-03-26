LSU athletes swept the short hurdles titles, and the Tigers also won a pair of relays Saturday on the third and final day of the 94th Texas Relays.
Alia Armstrong claimed the title in the women's 100-meter hurdles race and Eric Edwards Jr. made it a double in the 110 hurdles about 20 minutes later for coach Dennis Shaver's team.
Aided by a healthy 2.5 meters per second tailwind, Armstrong won the women's hurdles with a time of 12.33 seconds.
Because the wind reading was above the allowable of 2.0 mps, the mark won't go down as a personal record for Armstrong. The New Orleans native has posted the second-fastest time in school history at 12.65.
Edwards also put up an impressive time in winning the men's title in 13.24 seconds, but that was aided by a 2.6 mps tailwind. He has a lifetime best of 13.46 seconds, which is third on the school's all-time list.
LSU's first win of the day came Saturday morning from the women's 4x800-meter relay team, while the men's 4x400 also won in one of the final events of the competition.
The women's foursome of Hannah Carroll, Katy-Ann McDonald, Lorena Rangel and Michaela Rose raced to the title in a time of 8 minutes, 34.54 seconds.
The Tigers' 4x400 team of Dorian Camel, Sean Burrell, Aaron Smith and Ashton Hicks picked up the second relay title of the day when they clocked in with a time of 3:04.78.
Rangel, Rose and McDonald joined Garriel White on the distance medley relay team that took second Friday night with a school-record time of 11:02.45.
Their time shattered the previous school mark of 11:10.94 that was set back in 1985. That was the oldest mark in the women's record book until Friday night.
Another women's school record fell Saturday when Lisa Gunnarsson had a clearance of 15 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault. Gunnarsson finished fourth, 2 inches behind the winner, but was the top finisher among collegians.
Gunnarsson still broke her own school record of 14-9 she set in the 2021 Texas Relays on the way to winning the pole vault title at the NCAA championships.
Also Saturday, LSU teammates Nyagoa Bayak and Abby O'Donoghue finished in a three-way tie for second place in the women's high jump with clearances of 5-11½.
LSU took second place in the women's 4x100 relay as Armstrong teamed up with Leah Phillips, Hannah Douglas and Favour Ofili to post a time of 42.97 seconds. Texas won in 42.83 seconds.
LSU closed the meet with the women's 4x400 relay finishing fourth with a season's best time of 3:31.66.
UNO's Ismael Kone finished third in the men's 100 meters with a wind-aided time of 10.03 seconds. The wind was measured at 4.6 mps.
In Friday's prelims, Kone clocked a wind-legal time of 10.10 seconds, which was the second-fastest among the nine sprinters who qualified for Saturday's final.