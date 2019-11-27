The game that will never be forgotten is nearing its anniversary.
It hardly needs much introduction, this rematch between LSU and Texas A&M — teams that last year produced the highest-scoring game in FBS history, a seven-overtime bout that forced the NCAA to change its overtime rules, a thriller that produced the storming of Kyle Field and a brawl between team staffers.
Such memories stir a rivalry, and it's been stewing on both sides in the build-up to the regular season finale between the No. 1 Tigers (11-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) and the Aggies (7-4, 4-3) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
As Chris Blair, the "Voice of the Tigers" and play-by-play radio broadcaster, said: "That's a game that whoever watched, was there, played in, was a part of, worked at — whatever the case may be — I don't think they'll ever forget that game."
The following is an oral history of LSU's 74-72 loss in seven overtimes to Texas A&M at Kyle Field in 2018.
•••
LSU arrived in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 24, 2018, as the No. 7 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. With losses to Florida and Alabama, the Tigers had virtually no shot at the playoffs; but a win against No. 22 Texas A&M would have placed them in the Sugar Bowl. A victory would also have sealed a 10-win season, yet another signal that head coach Ed Orgeron was righting the program.
Texas A&M sought validation of its own with first-year, $75 million coach Jimbo Fisher, and ending the Aggies' seven-game losing streak to LSU would go a long way.
The first three quarters are the most forgotten pieces of this game. LSU never led during those periods, and there were blunders: a missed 49-yard field goal by Cole Tracy that hit the left upright, a muffed punt by Jonathan Giles inside LSU's 30 that gave Texas A&M a 24-17 lead going into the final quarter... or so it seemed.
With 10:27 left in the fourth, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw a swing pass to Trayveon Williams, and LSU linebacker Devin White tore loose the football. Linebacker Michael Divinity scooped the fumble and returned it for a 58-yard touchdown that tied the game.
Blair: If you were looking for somebody to make a play in that type of situation, in that type of game, I think it first would have been Devin White.
Tracy: That was just grown man. There's nothing you can do.
Taylor Zarzour (SEC Network play-by-play broadcaster): I thought that play, at that point, that was LSU's football game.
LSU forced a three-and-out, then Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau to go up 31-24.
The madness began once Texas A&M reached its 42 with 38 seconds left in the game.
Mond fielded a low snap and lobbed a desperate pass as White closed in. LSU safety Grant Delpit easily intercepted the pass and intentionally slid to the ground.
Delpit: I thought the game was over.
Jacob Phillips (LSU linebacker): We won. Obviously when I saw Coach O get Gatorade poured on him, I thought we won.
Orgeron: The Gatorade shower was obviously a little premature.
Upon review, the game officials ruled Mond's knee was down when he fielded the snap.
Terrence Alexander (former LSU defensive back; cornerback XFL's New York Guardians): Everyone should consider (Delpit) with six interceptions (in 2018). You all saw what happened. It's crazy how they called it on the field.
Two plays later, Texas A&M converted a 4th-and-18 and spiked the ball at LSU's 41 with 10 seconds remaining. Mond completed another pass to Kendrick Rogers to the LSU 19. The clock stopped with three seconds left due to the first down, and the Aggies hurried to the line and spiked the ball as time expired.
Upon another controversial review, one second was placed back on the game clock. Orgeron said later that the decision was "unfair."
Joe Alleva (former LSU athletic director; retired): I think the clock should have run out. They shouldn't have had that extra play when they clocked the ball.
SEC officials coordinator Steve Shaw later said the rule had been correctly applied: "If there is 3 or more seconds, he can spike the ball and his team can get another play."
Mond threw a 19-yard touchdown to Quartney Davis on the next play.
Suddenly the game was going to overtime.
LSU started on offense first, and a false start and a sack backed the Tigers up to a 4th-and-17 at the Texas A&M 32. It was a 50-yard field goal attempt, and Tracy had missed from 49 earlier in the game. That kick had hit the left upright, and he said he hadn't accounted for a wind funnel in the stadium that caught the ball at the last second. This time, Tracy's kick was true.
Tracy: When I was at the (NFL) combine, the scouts would ask, "What was your biggest field goal?" All the scouts would anticipate me saying the Auburn kick. But to be honest, I really think the 50-yarder in the first overtime was the biggest kick of my career.
Controversy struck again on Texas A&M's first play in overtime. Mond appeared to complete a pass to tight end Jace Sternberger, and Delpit jarred the ball loose with what appeared to be a fumble. After some discussion, but no official review, it was ruled an incomplete pass
Zarzour: I thought it was a toss-up call.
Blair: I truly thought it was a catch and he was headed towards the end zone had he not been popped. And then the ball came out. That one was the one where I really thought, "That's a fumble. LSU recovered. That's it."
Alexander: Like they say, they had the 12th man. It's serious. I'm not talking about the crowd. I'm talking about the refs.
Alleva: The next day, I called the (SEC) commissioner's office, of course, and questioned some of the calls at the end and talked to the head of officials a couple times on that Sunday and got their response to the calls. You know, they're not going to change, but it's just to get their opinions and their thoughts.
A&M kicked a field goal to send the game to a second overtime, and the epic back-and-forth began.
Traded rushing touchdowns by Mond then LSU running back Nick Brossette.
Traded touchdown passes by Burrow then Mond.
JaCoby Stevens (LSU safety): There were so many times where the offense would go down and score. We'll get them to a third down, and I'll be like, "One more play. Just one more play and we win the game," and A&M found a way to either squeeze into the end zone or kick a field goal.
Zarzour: I turned my phone over so I couldn't see it while the overtimes were going on because it was exploding. All the people, they were contacting me like, "Is this real?"
Alleva: We won the game about four times. ... All of us up there in the box — we had a bunch of people in there — we kept congratulating each other like we won the game, and then, "Oh no, we didn't win." "Oh, we won the game." "Oh, we didn't win."
Kelvin Jones (director of the "Golden Band from Tigerland"): We're playing our red-zone tune on second down, third down, fourth down. Then they would score, and then we'd get the ball back on offense, and we're going first down, second down, third down. So, it became very extensive playing for the students. Now we have a different kind of policy (to play every other play) in place if that were to ever happen again in life.
Phillips was ejected in the third overtime for targeting, and he spent the rest of the game watching the game on a monitor in the tunnel.
Phillips: Seemed like forever sitting the tunnel. Starving. Hungry. But I didn't want to peel my eyes away and go inside and get some food or anything like that.
Phillips watched Clyde Edwards-Helaire complete a halfback pass touchdown to fullback Tory Carter in the fifth overtime.
Ja'Marr Chase (LSU wide receiver): I just remember us practicing that play a lot that week. We never know when we was gonna use it until the overtime came.
Tracy kept booting practice kicks into the sideline net, kicking, he estimated, enough kicks for maybe three games. The placekicker kicked a 26-yarder in the fourth overtime and never entered the game again, watching both teams trade two-point conversions until LSU exhausted its playbook.
Orgeron: (Offensive coordinator Steve) Ensminger was on the headset: "Anybody got a two-point play?"
Fisher: I feel his pain.
Texas A&M utilized Rogers' 6-foot-4, 204-pound frame in one-on-one matchups. The receiver caught two touchdowns and three two-point conversions in overtime, several made by leaping over LSU defenders.
Tracy: I remember watching that and saying, "Oh god, this game is really going to be a wild one."
Rogers was targeted in the game's penultimate play, another buried in controversy.
In the seventh overtime, LSU had scored first but failed to convert its two-point try. Texas A&M scored, and LSU cornerback Greedy Williams covered Rogers in the slot during the two-point conversion. The players made contact in the end zone, Mond's pass sailed incomplete and a flag was thrown for defensive pass interference.
Williams argued. The official, with no flags left, threw his hat for an unsportsmanlike penalty.
Delpit: In my opinion, it was a bad call. I don't think he was really holding or interfering.
On the next play, Rogers broke free and caught the two-point conversion to win the game.
Fans began to storm the field.
Erik McCoy (Texas A&M center; New Orleans Saints center): Kendrick caught the two-point conversion and I took off running after him and I was about to pass out. That's when I really, really was like, "Wow, I'm exhausted."
Blair: I looked down on the field and I watched the Tigers literally laying down, partially, I'm sure, because of disappointment, but mainly because they didn't have anything left.
Zarzour: The first memory was wind-sprinting to the bathroom. ... Everybody in the booth wanted a hug and high-five and I was like, "Guys, I'll be right back."
Meanwhile a brawl unfolded in the crowded field. Texas A&M wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig, who was fired by Orgeron after the 2016 season, ran to the LSU sideline and was met by analyst Steve Kragthorpe. Fisher's nephew, Cole, a student assistant at A&M, shoved Kragthorpe, who suffers from Parkinson's disease. Cole then scuffled with LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk. Cole was caught on video throwing a punch at Faulk, and LSU safety John Battle landed a punch on Cole.
Here is LSU safety John Battle punching Cole Fisher, while Fisher and LSU staffer Kevin Faulk trade blows following Cole Fisher shoving Steve Kragthorpe: pic.twitter.com/LmJirD7POY— Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 27, 2018
Alexander: I can't blame John because all he sees is K-Faulk getting punched in the face.
McCoy: There’s a picture of that punch taking place. And I’m in the background laying down because I can’t breathe and I’m tired.
Orgeron: It was a mess, and that’s all I want to say about it. Obviously, I wasn’t part of it. I went to shake hands with Jimbo, and after I heard about it, all this stuff. But everybody knows what happened. It was a mess that shouldn’t have happened, and I’m sorry that it did happen.
The LSU football team eventually staggered into the locker room. Perhaps no player was as physically spent as Burrow, who rushed a career-high 29 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
Burrow: I just got super-dizzy and lightheaded and kind of had to sit down on the ground.
Orgeron: I see Joe’s getting three IVs, guys hurt. They gave everything they had.
Alexander: Oh man, (Burrow) had bruises all down his thigh. He was beat. That game, if I remember right, he ran like 30 times or something. He was beat, and you can tell he wanted it. I respected Joe, but nothing’s different this year. That’s just him. He wants to win, and he wants it bad.
McCoy: He put his team on his back in that one. For real. He had a monster game.
Once LSU left Kyle Field, there was the flight home.
Oh yes, the flight home. You thought this story was over didn't you?
Orgeron: Yeah, I actually forgot about that. Thank you for reminding me.
Blair: We were all watching the digital maps in front of us on the plane, and we thought, “Well, there’s Baton Rouge,” and, “Well, the plane just passed up Baton Rouge.” Then eventually the pilot let us know that due to fog, we were going to have to fly into New Orleans.
Tracy: Terrence wakes me up and goes, “Bro, we’re in New Orleans.” I’m like, “No we’re not. We’re going back to Baton Rouge.” He was like, “We had to land in New Orleans.”
Alexander: He had no clue. I was like, “Yeah man, the night’s just beginning.”
Tracy: I opened up my phone on my Google Maps and saw my location was in New Orleans and not Baton Rouge. That’s when I knew that this night was going to get a whole lot longer.
Tracy: I was up at the front of the plane, so I was kind of able to hear what was going on between the flight attendants and the LSU representatives. So, I was kind of one of the first to know we weren’t able to get any buses, and the buses were going to have to come through Baton Rouge and come pick us up from New Orleans and then drive us back. So at that moment, I knew that we weren’t going to bed any time soon.”
Blair: It was a miserable night.
Phillips: Yeah, I didn’t even go to sleep after the game. I walked around my apartment with my parents. We got food. Hung out with them. Took a shower. Got in bed. I had to get up about 30 minutes later to pack my bags and drive up to north Louisiana (to duck hunt).
Alexander: The training room was packed the next day. It was packed. Everyone that played was there.
Tracy: I remember waking up the next morning, and my right leg felt like it had just gone through the ringer. It felt like it was about to fall off.
Alexander: It was, "On to the next. Can't dwell on the past." We fought all the way through, and it was time just to prepare for the next thing.
LSU went on to beat Central Florida 40-32 in the Fiesta Bowl, marking the program's first New Year's Six bowl win of the playoff era. Orgeron eventually received a two-year contract extension and raise to $4 million per year, and he signed a 30-year-old Saints assistant named Joe Brady to build on the principles the LSU offense showed in its final two games.
Alleva: (The loss to Texas A&M) didn’t influence my opinion of Ed, obviously. I think we should have won the game. A game like that didn’t influence my thoughts on any other coaches or Ed at all. It was tough game on the road and a game that we probably should have won. I still think we did win.
Stevens: It was definitely one of those games, one of those moments where in the offseason, when we needed that extra push to go the extra mile, that’s one of the games we refer back to. Everybody on this team does not want to have that experience ever again.
Orgeron: We just felt helpless and then we just felt that when our time comes, we’re going to do something about it. And now’s the time.
Zarzour: A&M is playing with house money in the game, but I think LSU is significantly better. I think they have the best offense in college football. I would be surprised if A&M beat them again.
Tracy: I might be biased, but I remember immediately after, it was like, “There is no way that we don’t repay them next year.”
McCoy: Taking the Aggies in regulation.
Alexander: I’m just coming to see a rout. That’s all I’m coming to see. It’s gonna be a big old fashioned rout. A big LSU whipping on Texas A&M. That’s what it’s going to be.
Staff writer Amie Just contributed to this report.