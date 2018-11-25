LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe was trying to stop a Texas A&M coach from confronting LSU coaches when he was blindsided by a punch from a credentialed man from the Aggies' sideline Saturday night, according to a report from the Daily Advertiser.

Kragthorpe, 53, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011 and has had a pacemaker in his chest.

He reportedly said he was going to say hello to coaches he knew on the Texas A&M sideline when he saw Aggies wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig "trash talking and yelling and screaming a bunch of crap"at LSU coaches, including Ed Orgeron. Craig formerly served as LSU's wide receivers coach in 2016 under Les Miles, but was fired by Orgeron after he took over as interim head coach in 2016.

Kragthorpe said it was when he was telling Craig to "move on" that he unexpectedly got hit in the chest by the unknown man, later seen seeing scuffling with LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk. The man was later identified by several sources as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's nephew, Cole.

"Out of nowhere, I got nailed," Kragthorpe said in the report. "I didn't go down, but I clutched over. I was like 'Damn, he got me right in my pacemaker.' Then it started fluttering like he jostled it."

Kragthorpe was checked out by a Texas A&M team doctor after the hit and said he's "feeling OK," but he fears the hit may have tore something in his pacemaker. He'll see his neurologist in Baton Rouge on Monday.

Kragthorpe said he does not plan on pressing charges against Cole Fisher, but he may hold Texas A&M responsible for any injuries he may have received from the hit.

"He was a young guy. I'm 53. I'm not going to fight him," Kragthorpe said. "I have Parkinson's, but even if I didn't, I haven't gotten in a fight since high school. That would be a poor reflection on Coach O and Joe (athletic director Joe Alleva)."

Texas A&M sports information director Alan Cannon said late Saturday that the school's athletic officials were looking into the matter, and on Sunday, he would not confirm nor deny Cole Fisher's identity.

SEC spokesman Herb Vincent said Sunday that the league had been in contact with both programs regarding the incident. He said there was no timetable for an update.

Vincent said a decision regarding whether Texas A&M will be fined for its fans storming the field after the game will likely come Monday. Under the rule established in 2015, a first offense typically carries a fine of $50,000.

