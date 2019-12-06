CHICAGO — Arik Gilbert, an LSU tight end commitment from Marietta, Georgia, has been named one of three finalists for the 2019-20 Gatorade National Player of the Year Award, the company announced Friday.
Gilbert has also been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year.
The other finalists for the Gatorade national award are wide receiver Julian Fleming, an Ohio State commitment from Catawissa, Pennsylvania; and quarterback Bryce Young, an Alabama football commitment from Santa Ana, California.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Gilbert is the nation’s No. 1-ranked tight end prospect for the Class of 2020 and ranked No. 9 in the class overall by 247Sports.com. He has led the Marietta High School Blue Devils to an 11-2 record and a berth Friday in the Class 7A state playoff semifinals. Going into the game, Gilbert has 81 receptions for 1,436 yards and 12 touchdowns through 13 games.
A two-time All-State honoree, Gilbert was also named Region 3 Offensive Player of the Year as a junior and has been selected to play in the 2020 All-American Bowl.
“Arik Gilbert is one of the best players I’ve ever coached against,” said John Reid, head coach at Rome High School. “He’s huge, fast and has great hands. He’s the best player on the field at any position he lines up.”
In addition to his on-field achievements, Gilbert founded an initiative at his school called “Whisper,” which urges students to have device-free conversations and supports diversity and inclusion efforts.
Gilbert has also volunteered on behalf of the East Atlanta Kids Club, Habitat for Humanity and March of Dimes. A parishioner at the Life Revolution Church, Gilbert has also donated more than 50 hours to Marietta elementary schools and the Marietta Youth Football program.