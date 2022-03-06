Funeral services are set for Thursday for former LSU football coach Bob McConnell, who died Wednesday in Bloomington, Indiana. He was 71.
McConnell coached at LSU from 1995-99, coming to Baton Rouge from Vanderbilt with head coach Gerry DiNardo where he was a member of his staff. McConnell served as receivers coach from 1995-98 and then worked as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during DiNardo’s final season at LSU in 1999.
McConnell went on to serve as an assistant coach at Parkview Baptist in 2001, helping lead the Eagles to the 2001 Class 3A state championship. After leaving Baton Rouge he again coached under DiNardo at Indiana in 2002 and 2004 with a stint as head coach at Bloomington South High School in 2003. He left coaching after the 2004 season and worked in the financial services industry.
A native of Rumford, Maine, McConnell started coaching in 1975 with stops that included Ball State, Massachusetts and Vandy, where he coached running backs and receivers.
McConnell is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Ryan and Trevor and four grandchildren.