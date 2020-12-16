LSU have been on the losing end of a few flips during this early signing period. Now the Tigers have flipped one of their own.
Linebacker Navonteque Strong officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday, a day after he decommitted from Mississippi State.
The 6-foot, 230-pound junior from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker recruit among junior college players, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and he's the No. 18 overall junior college prospect.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has placed an emphasis on junior college players and graduate transfers, which have experience at the college level and can play immediately. LSU had 28 sophomores and freshmen play in its upset against Florida on Saturday, a mark that shows promise with young players but shows a need for experience.
ABOUT NAVONTEQUE STRONG
- FROM: Forest, Miss.; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
- POSITION: inside linebacker
- MEASURABLES: 6-0, 230 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 18 overall JUCO prospect; No. 1 at position; No. 7 in Mississippi
