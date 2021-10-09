When LSU finished 5-5 last season, Ed Orgeron might've gotten a mulligan. It was a strange, COVID-19-affected season, and the Tigers lost a ton of players (and coaches) off of the greatest team in school history.
But now there's this.
No, a 3-2 start is not completely horrible. But the road ahead is tough. Five of the Tigers’ final seven opponents ate Top 25 teams — including the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference), who host the reeling, unranked Tigers (3-2, 1-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.
As our Scott Rabalais puts it, Orgeron probably needs to go 8-4 or better to retain his high-profile, high-salary, high-stress job. That means a 5-2 finish for the Tigers, who just added to their lengthy list of key injured players. Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out for the foreseeable future, and starting safety Major Burns will miss Saturday's game.
By the way: LSU's offensive line is still troubled, unable to open holes for the ground game. Its first-year coordinator, Jake Peetz, is still struggling with tempo and play-calling.
These next few games feel like must-wins for Orgeron. His body language suggests he knows the grim task he’s facing. LSU is a 2½-point underdog at Kentucky. In short, Orgeron seems to be in need of a miracle.
COVER STORY: IN NEED OF A MIRACLE
Ed Orgeron is 48-16 at LSU, with a 15-1 record after a loss. The Tigers, of course, lost to Auburn last week. Orgeron needs to flip the script again, and that starts with a win Saturday night in Lexington.
FIRST-YEAR COORDINATORS:
You may have noticed that LSU is breaking in two new coordinators: Jake Peetz on offense and Daronte Jones on defense. The changes have delivered mixed results and show how first-time coordinators experience varying levels of success.
A CHANGE IN LSU's COVID-19 POLICY
In something of a surprise move Friday, LSU announced it will no longer require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter Tiger Stadium. The next home game is at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 against Florida.
PREDICTIONS:
You want predictions on this matchup in Lexington? Of course you do. Wilson Alexander, Scott Rabalais, Sheldon Mickles and Zach Ewing weigh in.
INSIDE THE BETTING LINE:
For one of the first times all season, the betting line trended toward the LSU side this week, although only by about a point. Zach Ewing has more on this game, including movement on the over/under.
SEC RANKINGS, FROM Nos. 1-14:
You can probably guess No. 1 ... but who's next? And does LSU even rank among the top 10? Our Sheldon Mickles sizes up Georgia-Auburn, Arkansas-Ole Miss and the rest of the toughest conference.
FOUR DOWNS:
How does LSU avoid back-to-back losses in SEC play? Keys include improving the ground game (if the Tigers can), avoiding turnovers and making Kentucky throw. Wilson Alexander breaks it down.
A LOOK AT KENTUCKY’S TOP PLAYERS:
Get to know the Wildcats' top three players: running back Chris Rodriguez, receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and linebacker J.J. Weaver. Sheldon Mickles gives you the lowdown.
BEST TV GAMES OF THE WEEK:
Arkansas-Ole Miss, Penn State-Iowa, Oklahoma-Texas: This weekend has more than a few interesting matchups. Sheldon Mickles works the remote for the best games on TV this weekend.
Enjoy your Saturday.