DESTIN, Fla. — The SEC Spring Meeting ended here Friday with decisions on new scheduling models for men’s and women's basketball and some other sports but not on football with the impending addition of Texas and Oklahoma.
“We’ve narrowed it down to a couple of options,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “We’re looking forward to late summer/early fall for outcomes.”
The SEC is focused on either an eight- or nine-game schedule for when Texas and OU join the league, which is expected in 2025. The conference will also likely do away with divisional play, which has existed since 1992.
“The focus is on an eight- or nine-game single division structure,” Sankey said.
The conference presidents and chancellors did vote on scheduling formats for five sports, namely:
• Men’s basketball: The conference will stay with 18 games when Texas and OU join up for the 2025-26 season with two permanent opponents played home and home, one rotating opponent played home and home and the other 12 played as single games.
• Women’s basketball: The SEC will stay with 16 games with one rotating opponent played home and away and single games against the remaining 14 teams.
• Softball: The SEC will stay with a 24-game schedule with eight three-game series against rotating opponents.
Sankey also said the SEC has signed a contract to keep the baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama, through 2024.
“That gives us space to think with Hoover and among ourselves about the future of the tournament,” he said.