Daniel Cabrera had never experienced a slump when it began happening to him last season. He went hitless in his first 11 collegiate at-bats, but this felt different. As Cabrera struck out and missed off-speed pitches, he didn’t understand how to make it stop.

“My whole baseball career has been smooth sailing,” Cabrera said. “Everything has gone the way it should.”

Often considered a future first-round draft choice and potential All-American, Cabrera seemed poised for the next step in his development. But hampered by a wrist injury, Cabrera’s production lagged as he tried to pull home runs. His average decreased. His strikeout percentage rose.

With one less at-bat than his freshman year, Cabrera drove in fewer runs and recorded fewer doubles. There were bright spots — Cabrera hit 12 home runs and improved his defense — but after the season ended, he admitted it fell short of his lofty expectations.

“Baseball's a tough game,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “When you're struggling a little bit, it gets in your head.”

Cabrera felt mad as a season that began with national championship aspirations ended without reaching the College World Series. At the same time, Cabrera realized the disappointing months made him a better player. The roughest patch of his career showed him how to handle slumps, an almost inevitable occurrence in a sport defined by failure.

Cabrera now enters the most pivotal season of his college career with a deeper understanding of himself. If he maximizes his talent, the junior right fielder can strengthen his draft stock and help lead LSU to the CWS for the first time since 2017. Cabrera thinks he learned from his struggles.

“I'm on another level now mentally knowing how to stay within myself,” Cabrera said.

Managing pain in his left wrist that emerged before the season, Cabrera began his sophomore year as LSU’s cleanup hitter. He was batting .309 with six home runs when the pain felt unbearable during an at-bat in late March. Cabrera underwent a procedure. He also saw a hand specialist and received treatment.

Cabrera did not blame the wrist injury for his slump, but after missing seven games, his production dipped. Without full strength in his wrist, Cabrera thought he needed to generate more power.

Cabrera ended the season batting .284 after hitting .315 his freshman year. He struck out in 21% of his at-bats, up from 14% the previous season.

“I got too pull happy,” Cabrera said. “I should've stayed within myself knowing base hits the other way and doubles to the gap in left-center, that's what I do best.”

That’s how Cabrera wants to approach at-bats this season. He realized trying to hit home runs kept the ball inside the park. When Cabrera looked to hit line drives up the middle or into left field, home runs happened, almost like accidents.

“Don't try to do too much,” Cabrera said.

LSU will rely on its deep pitching staff to contend for conference and national titles. It will also need Cabrera. He moved across the outfield after spending two seasons as LSU’s primary left fielder, but Mainieri has considered playing him in center field. Cabrera may bat leadoff.

This season comes with pressure for his future, but Cabrera has avoided thinking about personal stakes. During the offseason, he received the No. 8 jersey from Antoine Duplantis, the last player to wear the uniform.

So though Cabrera received multiple preseason All-American honors and first-team All-Southeastern Conference recognition, he has focused more on reaching the College World Series and the annual pursuit of championships.

He began wearing a gold necklace with “8” hanging from a chain. The number recognizes leadership.

“I think Daniel's primed for his best year,” Mainieri said. “We need him.”