LSU's women's basketball team has been fortunate with injuries — especially considering the lack of experienced depth — but the Tigers might have to deal with a health issue moving forward.
Second-leading scorer Alexis Morris had her left knee rolled when teammate Jailin Cherry fell into her 1:27 into Thursday’s 58-50 victory against Alabama. Morris, averaging 16.3 points per game, had an MRI on Friday and was diagnosed with an MCL sprain.
Coach Kim Mulkey said Morris is day to day, which makes her questionable for the regular-season finale at Tennessee on Sunday. With a double bye in the Southeastern Conference tournament, LSU would not play again until Friday.
The impact of Morris’ loss was felt Thursday. LSU, which entered the game averaging an SEC-best 75.3 points per game, scored a season-low 58 on 43.86% shooting (25 of 57). Ryann Payne replaced Morris and had a health issue of her own. She was wearing a faceguard after suffering a broken nose in practice Wednesday.
In the third quarter, when Cherry temporarily left the game after hitting her head, Mulkey substituted in post Awa Trasi. That left the Tigers with three post players and two guards on the floor, a group that played together for a short stint.
Alabama made a run, hitting six 3-pointers in the quarter and 11 of 31 for the game, but LSU held on.
“We had a lot of things happen that could have been excuses to lose the game," Mulkey said. "Ryann Payne breaks her nose in practice, Alexis gets rolled under, Cherry hits the back of her head, (center Faustine Aifuwa) gets in foul trouble. You keep weathering the storm, keep grinding.
"Alabama did exactly what we said they’re going to do. They scored all their points outside the (3-point line). Very few points are they going to get in the paint.”
Record numbers
LSU’s final regular-season home attendance total of 112,983 (tickets sold) is more than the combined attendance figures of the previous four seasons combined (100,097), LSU confirmed. LSU had a 10-game home schedule last season because of COVID-19 and drew 7,619 fans total, an average of 762 per game.
In 16 home games in 2022, LSU averaged 7,061 fans. The Tigers will likely play one or two more home games as host of two first-round NCAA tournament games.
Compliments of a foe
Mulkey has lots of fans in women’s basketball and some of them are in the same profession. Alabama coach Kristy Curry, a native of Olla and a former UL-Monroe player, coached two seasons with Mulkey at Louisiana Tech before moving on to head coaching jobs at Purdue and Texas Tech.
When asked if she expected the level of success Mulkey has achieved, Curry didn’t bat an eye and elaborated on the personal nature of their relationship.
“Absolutely, I would have expected it,” Curry said. “The energy, the confidence she has given this team and program in this community is really special. I have great respect for it. We had a chance to work together and go to two Final Fours at Louisiana Tech.
“She was the first coach I had a chance to work with that was a mom, and (that) gave me the confidence to be able to do that as well. Secondly, I have great respect for her competitiveness and work ethic, and everything she’s about. You have to give these kids a lot of credit. She’s embraced them, they’ve embraced her. It’s fun to watch. It’s not fun to lose, but I’m always happy for her when she has success.”