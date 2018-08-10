New arrival at Alex Box Stadium: A video board that will make its opponents blush.

The "dynamic" video board added at LSU's baseball season will be the largest of its kind in the nation, according to the university.

The Largest Video Board in College Baseball is Coming to "The Box!"https://t.co/FsxM4SXTmb pic.twitter.com/b0jhlYdu5M — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) August 10, 2018

Measuring in at 71.4 feet wide and 37.8 feet tall, the high definition display will be used to show replays and "enhanced statistical information," the team said.

“There is no better place to experience college baseball than in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri in a release, “and this new video board will make the environment at ‘The Box’ even more distinctive. Our fans are unmatched in their enthusiasm for our program, and we’re excited to create new ways for them to enjoy watching the Tigers play.”

An auxiliary board is also slated to be added in right-center field. The video board project, as well as an expansion of the baseball hitting facility, were funded by the Tiger Athletic Foundation. The facility expansion is expected to be completed by xxx.

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center debuted a new $3 million videoboard system last season, billed as the largest center-hung setup in college basketball. The project was fully funded by the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

LSU softball's Tiger Park was also slated for new video boards.

When the new Alex Box Stadium opened in 2009 the main video screen measured 21 feet high by 36 feet wide. Tiger Park's previous board measured 8 feet high by 20 feet wide.