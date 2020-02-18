lsuindiana.021620 HS 145.JPG
LSU and Nicholls play Wednesday night in Thibodaux. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field

TV: CST

STREAMING: None

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Nicholls is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 3-1. Nicholls is 0-3.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Eric Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.1 IP, 1 BB, 1 SO); Nicholls — TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Redshirt junior Eric Walker will make his first start for LSU this season. The right-hander is now almost two years removed from Tommy John surgery, reaching the point pitchers often return to their pre-injury form. Walker struggled to repeat his mechanics last season as he went 5-4 with a 5.47 ERA. If Walker can pitch like he did freshman year, LSU will have a quality midweek starter.

