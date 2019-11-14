The LSU men's basketball team received papers Thursday from center Bradley Ezewiro, giving the Tigers two signees for their 2020 recruiting class.

Coach Will Wade announced the 6-foot-8, 230-pound Ezewiro, a native of Torrance, California, who's playing his senior season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, had signed a national letter of intent with the Tigers.

Ezewiro made it official and joined Walker High point guard Jalen Cook, who signed Wednesday on the first day of the early, one-week signing period.

Ezewiro played last season at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance. A three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, he's listed as the No. 10 overall recruit in California and is 29th among centers nationally.

This summer, Ezewiro averaged 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in the 13-game Nike EYBL season.

He raised that to 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds a game during the prestigious Peach Invitational in July with two double-doubles.

