There are no warmup games when Southeastern Conference women’s basketball play begins. LSU showed that gutting out a 68-62 victory at No. 13 Georgia in the conference opener.

Coach Kim Mulkey is expecting the same type of intense matchup when the No. 19 Tigers come home to face No. 23 Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (13-1) is riding a 12-game winning streak that was threatened in the closing moments in Athens. But senior leader Khayla Pointer stepped up with a pair of clutch 3-pointers, one to give LSU the lead and another to extend it in the final minutes.

“It was gutsy there,” Mulkey said of the victory. “It started with Khayla Pointer. She had a turnover, missed two free throws and had a shot blocked. In a matter of seconds she wins the game for you on a clutch 3. That’s the beauty of our game. It moves fast and you have to have a short-term memory.

Really short when your flight home was delayed by weather. LSU is facing an Aggies team that is 10-2 and well-rested after its league opener against Vanderbilt was postponed. Texas A&M hasn’t played in nearly two weeks. The SEC office said the reason was "a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vandy program."

LSU is presented a different challenge against a team that lives off zone defense and 3-point shooting. A&M (10-2) leads the SEC with a 43.5 3-point percentage and four players averaging better than 40% from behind the arc.

Graduate senior Kayla Wells, a 6-foot guard, is averaging 17.5 points per game followed by Jordan Nixon (14.5) and Destiny Pitts (10.8), all guards. That trio has combined to make 69 of 151 treys.

LSU was in control of the Georgia game until the Bulldogs went to a 3-2 zone and the short-handed Tigers got fatigued. Senior guard Ryann Payne did not make the trip while rehabbing an ankle injury, forcing Mulkey to play Pointer, Jailin Cherry and Alexis Morris 40 minutes each.

Mulkey said Georgia’s switch to zone had less of an effect than fatigue, but she said she’s expecting Payne to return Sunday. She’s also expecting “zones on zones” from A&M and coach Gary Blair, formerly a man-to-man coach.

“We’re going to see zones,” she said. “I take that as a respect deal. You go to a zone when you can’t guard people in man.

“Wells, Nixon and Pitts light you up. It’s not how many they shoot it’s how well they shoot it. We’ve got our hands full. His strength are his perimeter players.”

A&M won the conference title last year and has lost only to TCU and Texas. But LSU is averaging 76.9 points per game and shooting 46.8% from the field, both third in the conference statistical standings.

Against Georgia, LSU got 26 points and 19 rebounds combined from forwards Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby, plus 10 points from Cherry. Pointer, Payne and Alexis Smith and Cherry on the perimeter form the core of the Tigers defensive strength which fuels their transition offense.

“Cherry is playing lights out, nailing mid-range jump shots and defending people,” Mulkey said. “We ask a lot of her, she’s always having to guard the best player on the other team.”