Pick a week out of LSU's season and it's likely you'd spot him felling one long-standing Tigers record or another.

It took until just midway through his seventh game to crush the season-long touchdown record. Two weeks later he bested the single-season completions record on the road against Alabama.

But the most notable one yet fell in another offensive explosion against Ole Miss, when he officially logged the most single-season passing yards in LSU history over the course of just 10 games, breaking the mark of former Tigers QB Rohan Davey that had stood for nearly 18 years.

“These things are meant to fall, and I'm glad that Joe is the one with the year that he's having,” Davey said this week. “Smash them all. This is his year.”

Can't see the graphic below? Click here.

Burrow has extended all three of those school records, which currently sit at 3,687 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and 268 completions. He's also on pace to improve upon the program's all-time record for completion percentage by more than 10 points, having completed just under 79% of his 341 pass attempts this year.

Of the all-time NCAA records those marks, two are legitimately within reach should the Tigers play the maximum number of games remaining. That would be five if LSU reached the SEC Championship game -- which they will clinch if they beat Arkansas this week -- plus a bid to the College Football Playoff semifinals and an appearance in the championship game.

The NCAA record for yardage has stood since 2003 when BJ Symons threw for 5,833 yards as the leader of the Texas Tech offense. Burrow's pace, extrapolated over five games, would project him to fall short of that mark with 5,530 yards. That total would be good for No. 6 all time.

+2 Former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey encourages Joe Burrow as his records fall: 'Smash them all' Rohan Davey’s records are falling, pushing his name further down LSU's all-time lists, but he does not resent Joe Burrow’s accomplishments. He has enjoyed this season, one that has LSU one win from playing for the Southeastern Conference championship, as much as anyone. He wants Burrow to win the Heisman Trophy and the national championship.

The touchdowns mark has stood since 2006 when Colt Brennan threw for 58 scores as Hawaii's quarterback. Burrow's pace would have him fall just one shy of that number with 57, but that would be good for the second-most all time in a single season.

Burrow can extend his school record of completions significantly, but he has little chance to climb high on that list. His current pace projects him to finish the season with 402 completions, which would be good for No. 18 all time. The top spot is held by Graham Harrell, who completed 512 passes for Texas Tech in the 2007 season.

Burrow is ahead of the pace, though, for being right on target. He's currently about 2 percentage points clear of Colt McCoy's NCAA record mark for highest completion percentage, which he set at 76.6% in the 2008 season.

Burrow is also the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the best NCAA football player. Burrow would be just the second LSU player all time to win the Heisman, joining Billy Cannon, who won the award in 1959.