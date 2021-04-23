Five-star Ponchatoula High safety Jacoby Mathews announced Friday afternoon that he has committed to LSU's 2022 recruiting class, a growing collection of some of the premier high school prospects in the country.
Mathews is the nation's No. 2 rated safety, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and he's the nation's No. 30 overall recruit. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound defensive back had previously narrowed his top school choices to LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas.
What will LSU's offense look like? We analyzed all 957 plays Jake Peetz and the Panthers ran to find out
Sometimes TJ Finley forgets there's a wide receiver in the backfield.
LSU, which has 13 total commitments, now has four pledges from Top 100 overall recruits: St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 20), Neville High offensive tackle Will Campbell (No. 27), Georgia tight end Jake Johnson (No. 77), and now Mathews.
Matthews tweeted his decision Friday along with the words "100% committed."
...
100% COMMITTED 💛! pic.twitter.com/CDgEBB7gZz— 𝑴₂𝑵𝑬𝒀 (@JacobyMathews) April 23, 2021
Mathews is the first safety to announce his commitment to LSU's 2022 class. Cornerbacks Laterrance Welch (No. 15 CB), JaDarian Rhym (No. 21 CB) and Marcus Scott II (No. 36 CB) have each committed to the Tigers already.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has placed an emphasis on recruiting safeties, and this year the Tigers signed five-star Sage Ryan, four-star Derrick Davis Jr. and three-star Matthew Langlois.
LSU football in 2021: Who are possible starters on defense and special teams? Here are our projections
Continuing our projection of the LSU Tigers' two-deep for the 2021 season, we move to defense.
LSU will play its first spring football game since 2019 — a year after the coronavirus pandemic knocked out last year's scrimmage — and the Ti…