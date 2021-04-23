Five-star Ponchatoula High safety Jacoby Mathews announced Friday afternoon that he has committed to LSU's 2022 recruiting class, a growing collection of some of the premier high school prospects in the country.

Mathews is the nation's No. 2 rated safety, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and he's the nation's No. 30 overall recruit. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound defensive back had previously narrowed his top school choices to LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas.

LSU, which has 13 total commitments, now has four pledges from Top 100 overall recruits: St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 20), Neville High offensive tackle Will Campbell (No. 27), Georgia tight end Jake Johnson (No. 77), and now Mathews.

Matthews tweeted his decision Friday along with the words "100% committed."

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Mathews is the first safety to announce his commitment to LSU's 2022 class. Cornerbacks Laterrance Welch (No. 15 CB), JaDarian Rhym (No. 21 CB) and Marcus Scott II (No. 36 CB) have each committed to the Tigers already.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has placed an emphasis on recruiting safeties, and this year the Tigers signed five-star Sage Ryan, four-star Derrick Davis Jr. and three-star Matthew Langlois.