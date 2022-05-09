BR.georgialsu.043022 HS 628.JPG

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3) throws the ball in hit by Georgia catcher Fernando Gonzalez in the second inning, Friday, April 28, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Dylan Crews has been named Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week after a strong performance at the plate in LSU's 2-1 series victory over Alabama. 

Crews hit 7-for-11 (.636), for one double, three home runs and seven RBIs this weekend. He accounted for both the game-winning RBI single in the top of the sixth inning on Friday, then all three of LSU's runs scored in Saturday's loss with both solo and two-run home runs, going a perfect 3-for-3. 

On Sunday, Crews added a a double and a three-run homer to insure the Tigers' victory over the Crimson Tide. 

Including the game against Nicholls State on Tuesday, Crews went 9-for-16 (.563) on the week with a .667 on-base percentage. 

Crews shares the weekly honor with Florida's BT Riopelle. 

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter