Dylan Crews has been named Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week after a strong performance at the plate in LSU's 2-1 series victory over Alabama.
Crews hit 7-for-11 (.636), for one double, three home runs and seven RBIs this weekend. He accounted for both the game-winning RBI single in the top of the sixth inning on Friday, then all three of LSU's runs scored in Saturday's loss with both solo and two-run home runs, going a perfect 3-for-3.
On Sunday, Crews added a a double and a three-run homer to insure the Tigers' victory over the Crimson Tide.
Including the game against Nicholls State on Tuesday, Crews went 9-for-16 (.563) on the week with a .667 on-base percentage.
Crews shares the weekly honor with Florida's BT Riopelle.