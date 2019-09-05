LSU baseball finished with the No. 7 recruiting class in the country, according to final rankings released by Baseball America on Thursday.
The Tigers landed behind four Southeastern Conference teams: Vanderbilt (1), Ole Miss (2), Florida (3) and Mississippi State (6). TCU was ranked No. 4, and UCLA signed the No. 5 class.
Baseball America based its rankings on freshmen and junior-college signees. The staff also spoke to coaches and scouts. Arizona State, Auburn and Texas rounded out the top 10.
The Tigers added 14 new players to next year's team, headlined by infielder Cade Doughty and outfielder Maurice Hampton, who also plays football at LSU.
The Tigers landed in the top 10 of Baseball America's rankings for the 12th time in the past 13 years. The magazine gave LSU the No. 1 recruiting class last cycle.
LSU emphasized position players in this class, signing 10 fielders and four pitchers, three of whom are left-handed. The Tigers, who begin fall practice on Sept. 29, will have to replace the majority of their lineup from last season.