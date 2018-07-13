HAVANA — Four pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout and Daniel Cabrera (LSU) and Andrew Vaughn (Cal) hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning as the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team clinched its fourth consecutive series victory over Cuba with a 2-0 win at Estadio Latinoamericano on Friday.
The win completes Team USA’s sweep of its three series this summer after previously winning all five games against Chinese Taipei and taking three of five from Japan. It has now won its last seven series, dating to the 2016 campaign.
Against Cuba, the U.S. has now claimed the past four series, including a pair of five-game sets in both Cuba (2016, 2018) and the United States (2015, 2017).
The Collegiate National Team will have a chance to make history Saturday when it goes for the four-game sweep of Cuba at 9 a.m. Team USA has never won more than three games in a series held on the island. Thursday’s contest which was rained out will not be rescheduled.