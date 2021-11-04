The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.
Wilson Alexander
Alabama 51, LSU 17
The only question is whether or not Alabama covers the massive spread. LSU has reached its third-string defensive backs because of injuries, leaving safety Jay Ward as the only original starter still in the secondary. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young can take full advantage of that, and the Tigers have scored more than 30 points once against another Power 5 team. Alabama covers.
Sheldon Mickles
Alabama 49, LSU 13
It's hard to believe it's been two years since LSU danced out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a 46-41 victory over Alabama, a game that cemented the Heisman for Joe Burrow and told the Tigers they could go on and win the CFP title. Elephants never forget, so you can bet the visitors' wild celebration that ensued that magical evening will be on the minds of the Tide.
Scott Rabalais
Alabama 47, LSU 17
The question isn’t whether the Tigers can spring a “Pigs Will Fly”-sized upset like in 1993. The question is whether the Crimson Tide will cover the point spread (-29½). Alabama isn’t quite its dominant self these days, but is still plenty good enough to run circles around the depleted Tigers. LSU’s main goal should not be upset, but coming home Saturday night with no major injuries.
Leah Vann
Alabama 41, LSU 14
Not having key starters in the secondary against a quarterback who averages just over 300 yards passing is a recipe for disaster for LSU. The Tigers will probably break through with a few explosive plays on offense behind a rejuvenated offensive line. Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada exposed the Crimson Tide, but my guess is that any nook and cranny has been patched up at this point.