LSU basketball coach Will Wade says he knows "very little to nothing about football." But he knows that he likes what he sees in LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

The third-year coach praised Burrow and coach Ed Orgeron for how well the Tigers have started the football season, winning their first four games and showcasing a new, high-powered offense.

Wade spoke to reporters Monday with the start of basketball practice right around the corner. Below is a question-and-answer exchange with Wade, who traveled to Nashville last week to watch LSU play Vanderbilt.

Watch the full interview here.

Did you have a good weekend in Nashville, visiting family and watching LSU score 66 on the football field?

... How about the turnout by the LSU fans? That was unbelievable, but it was good... It's fun to be with the other coaches – coach [Paul] Mainieri and Nikki [Fargas] and obviously D-D [Breaux] and Coach [Beth] Torina. It's fun to be around those guys, and it was a great, great game.

Coach O's got 'em rolling.

LSU basketball coach Will Wade hopes his new team has same drive as last season LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade feels his Tigers have a head start on the season after an 11-day trip to Spain over the summer, but he as…

Just as a guy observing another sport, what are your thoughts on (Joe) Burrow as a leader?

You know, I've sat over and watch them eat in the dining hall and that sort of thing. But I mean, to get the respect of the defense like he has, you know?

The thing that I'm most impressed with -- and I know very little to nothing about football -- is they've totally changed the offense obviously; I mean 'duh,' right? But how clean they run it is unbelievable. Like how smooth the transition is -- I mean, to go to Texas in the second game and how smoothly all that operated. I think people are way overlooking it. That is hard to do -- to totally change your tempo, your operation and how smoothly they run all that stuff is incredible. I think that's a credit to obviously Coach O but to the quarterback.

The center is a big time kid -- what's his name? [Lloyd] Cushenberry? He's a big time, big time kid. I think the center -- all those guys -- they got it. It's really, really difficult to do. That's what's most impressive to me as a coach -- and like I said, I know nothing about football --- is just how they've changed, how fast they move. And they don't have penalties. They don't have a lot of mistakes; it's just seamless. And that to me is Burrow.

I tell our point guards all the time, 'You're the quarterback. You gotta lead the huddles. You got to know what everybody's got to do.' [Burrow]'s jawing at the Vanderbilt players a little bit; you got to like that. Your team likes that, kind of like Javonte [Smart] for us. He's out there in front of the defense and when he gets going, your team feeds off of that, whether it's your point guard, your quarterback -- whoever it may be. So, we got off way off topic there.

Hope he wins the Heisman.