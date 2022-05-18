WHO: LSU (34-18, 14-13 Southeastern Conference) at Vanderbilt (35-16, 14-13)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Charles Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Vanderbilt is ranked No. 11.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Ma'Khail Hilliard (5-1, 4.35 ERA, Sr., RHP); Vanderbilt — Devin Futrell (8-1, 2.52 ERA, LHP, Fr.)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Commodores are finding a groove at the plate late this season. Leadoff hitter Dominic Keegan anchors the team with a .382 batting average. Enrique Bradfield Jr. is also a force in a different way, having stolen a perfect 41 of 41 bases this season, No. 1 in the SEC. Spencer Jones is second to Keegan in batting average, hitting .366 with a team-high 18 doubles, tied for first in the SEC with LSU's Cade Doughty.