LSU and Florida took turns hammering each other in the first two games of their Southeastern Conference softball series. Sunday’s finale at Tiger Park came down to extra innings and one pitch.
The Gators’ Cheyenne Lindsey hit a ninth-inning home run off LSU starter Ali Kilponen to lift the visitors to a 2-1 victory at Tiger Park to take the series in LSU’s final regular season home game.
The loss drops LSU (32-19, 11-10) into a four-way tie for sixth place with Auburn, Georgia and Missouri in the conference standings with one weekend to play before the SEC tournament. LSU closes the season at Mississippi State next weekend.
LSU played far better than the night before when it had more errors (four) than hits (two). The Tigers played errorless defense and matched Florida’s six hits, but didn’t take advantage of the few opportunities they had. Outside of their lone run — which scored on an RBI single by Shelbi Sunseri in the fourth inning — LSU did not have a runner reach third base.
“We allowed that to happen by not taking advantage of some situations we had, not capitalizing early,” coach Beth Torina said. “It could have easily gone our way. Our defense played well, Ali pitched incredible, worked her way out of jams and made big pitches in big spots, but we didn’t get that timely hit.”
Kilponen (17-5), who threw a six-inning two hitter in beating the Gators 9-1 on Friday, allowed seven walks and struck out six but worked out of several jams to strand 11 Gator baserunners while throwing 164 pitches. She got ahead of Lindsey 0-2 before the Gators right fielder — who had struck out four times before — slammed the ball over the right field fence.
“Lindsey’s just a great hitter,” Kilponen said. “That was my fifth time facing her today. At the end of the day, you have to tip you cap. It was a good pitch, and she did a good job on it. She had my number on that at bat.
“We were in it until one pitch. That was the dictation of the game.”
Kilponen stranded five runners in the first two innings. Florida scored its other run in the second. Two walks and a single loaded the bases to start the inning when No. 9 hitter Kendra Falby hit a sacrifice fly to left field. Another walk loaded the bases, but Kilponen struck out Lindsey and got Charla Echols on a fly ball to center field.
LSU got a bad break when McKenzie Redoutey’s drive to left center hit the top of the wall and bounced back into the park to lead off the third inning. Falby retrieved the ball and threw Redoutey out at third base on a play overturned by video review.
“We’ve had that play more times than I’d like to see this year,” Torina said. “It seems like the ball always bounces back in. It’s just one of those things. I don’t know that we can do anything differently about it, hit it a couple inches further maybe.
“We still have a young group learning how to win. I don’t know if we’ve been in a spot like that one, a tight one like that down to the wire. Hopefully next time that will go our way.”