A new company that sells nonfungible tokens for access to athletes recently signed some of LSU’s most prominent players, showing the ever broadening scope of name, image and likeness deals available in the marketplace.
Many NIL agreements lead to traditional marketing campaigns with television commercials and billboards, but The Players' Lounge gives fans perks through NFTs, an abstract digital file that can be sold and traded.
In this case, the company started by four former Georgia football players uses customized cartoons of school mascots. Those are linked to a barcode, which provides access to online message boards, tailgates, golf tournaments and other events. In exchange, the players receive a cut of the profits.
“We wanted to help create that bridge between players, both current and former, and the fans,” said former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, one of the founders. “We felt like the NFT was a great way to do it.”
Murray partnered with long snappers Trent and Ty Frix, running back Keith Marshall and two others last fall. They signed 11 players on Georgia’s national championship team, including quarterback Stetson Bennett and linebacker Nakobe Dean, the winner of the Butkus Award.
The company released 4,500 NFTs the day before the title game in January. They sold out in four hours. With prices starting at $200, Murray said the players’ cut reached $305,000. They evenly split that, giving each of them $28,000.
“Why can't this work everywhere else?” Murray said.
The Players' Lounge began targeting other schools, including LSU, as it tried to expand across college sports. It also has set up branches at Oklahoma and Texas. Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina and Tennessee are on the way.
Knowing every fanbase wouldn’t respond to four former Georgia players, the company found local ambassadors. At LSU, they partnered with SEC Network studio anchor Peter Burns and former running backs Jeremy Hill and Jacob Hester. They had to help sign the players and market the idea.
“When they talked about the utilities that this NFT was going to bring as far as bringing Tiger fans together, having events so people can meet the players and having concerts and things of that nature, I thought it was a great idea,” Hill said. “A lot of NFTs talk about the utilities they're going to bring, but rarely do a lot of these companies pull it off.”
Earlier this month, the organization signed some of the most recognizable players around LSU: quarterback Myles Brennan, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, defensive end BJ Ojulari, offensive tackle Will Campbell, running back John Emery Jr., wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., running back Corey Kiner, wide receiver Malik Nabers, defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, first baseman Tre’ Morgan, pitcher Blake Money and gymnast Sami Durante.
Since then, The Players' Lounge has started hosting online chats with the players, holding one Wednesday night with Ojulari and Jones as part of their contractual obligation. Murray said it also plans to arrange tailgates before games and video game tournaments.
The 13 athletes signed one-year contracts, posing another question: What will the company do if any of them transfer to another school? Sparse NCAA rules prohibit play-for-pay, so the contracts likely can’t be severed if they leave LSU.
“Hopefully they stay at their schools, and we feel like the players we're picking are top athletes who most likely are going to be there,” Murray said. “We're kind of hedging our bets that way. If someone transfers, we'll cross that bridge when we get there.”