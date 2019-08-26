lsu football stock

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with the team after the win during the 2018 Advocare Classic between the Miami Hurricanes and LSU Tigers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, September 2, 2018. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

LSU football has released its first depth chart for the 2019 season.

With five days to go before its opener against Georgia Southern, the school announced its starting lineup. 

Some notable points in the depth chart (full depth chart below):

-- Adrian Magee and Chasen Hines are listed as co-starters at left guard.

-- Austin Deculus is listed as first team at right tackle.

-- Thaddeus Moss is listed as the first-team tight end.

-- Tyler Shelvin is listed as the first-team nose tackle.

-- Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen are listed as co-starters at middle linebacker.

-- True freshman Derek Stingley Jr. is listed as a starter at defensive back.

-- Clyde Edwards-Helaire is listed as the first-team running back.

LSU football depth chart

This story will be updated.

