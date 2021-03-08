For the fourth time this season, LSU guard Cam Thomas was chosen for a Southeastern Conference weekly award Monday.
This time, Thomas shared the league's freshman of the week honor with Arkansas' Moses Moody after they had monster weeks for their respective teams.
Thomas, the SEC's leading scorer, averaged 26.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in victories over Vanderbilt and Missouri.
He posted his first collegiate double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, then scored 29 points in a win at Missouri on Saturday.
Thomas previously won the freshman of the week award on Nov. 30, Dec. 28 and Feb. 15.
Moody, who won the award for the third time this season, averaged 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, two assists and a steal in wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M.