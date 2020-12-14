In the days since LSU upset Florida, coach Ed Orgeron has received a new request for Christmas: shoes.

"I've been asked to give a bunch of shoes for Christmas," Orgeron said Monday, grinning. "I don't know why. My Christmas list has become shoes. I don't know why people want shoes from me."

A shoe, specifically a size 14 Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360, helped LSU beat Florida 37-34 inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Late in the fourth quarter, Florida defensive back Marco Wilson threw LSU freshman tight end Kole Taylor's left shoe after helping make a third-down tackle. Referees called unsportsmanlike conduct, giving LSU another 15 yards and a first down. Six plays later, sophomore Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal to take the lead with 23 seconds remaining.

Orgeron didn't see the shoe. He noticed three flags on the field and knew LSU had a chance to beat a ranked opponent for the first time this season.

Asked Monday about the craziest thing he saw, thinking the question related to LSU's win over Florida, Orgeron said, "That shoe."

"That shoe being thrown," Orgeron said, laughing. "It's fresh in my mind. I've never seen that. I've never seen that before in football."