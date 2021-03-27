LSU's track and field teams wrapped up a successful three days of competition at the 93rd Texas Relays on Saturday with six wins and a pair of individual school records.
Five of the wins came from individuals, including Terrance Laird's sterling performance in the men's 200 meters.
Laird, the runner-up in the 200 at the NCAA indoor championships two weeks ago, lit up the track at Mike A. Myers Stadium and won in 19.81 seconds.
Laird's time was the third-fastest in collegiate history and the second-fastest on the school's all-time list behind only Xavier Carter, who clocked a 19.63 in 2006.
While Laird's time didn't go down as a school record, Damion Thomas and Lisa Gunnarsson did rise to the top of the list in their events.
Thomas, who won the NCAA title in the indoor 60-meter hurdles in school-record time, won the 110 hurdles in 13.22 seconds Saturday afternoon.
His winning time eclipsed the time of 13.32 seconds posted by Barrett Nugent in 2012.
Gunnarsson, who also won an indoor national title two weeks ago, was third in the women's pole vault elite event with a clearance of 14 feet, 9 inches.
Back on the track, the Lady Tigers' 4x100-meter relay team of Tonea Marshall, Favour Ofili, Symone Mason and Amber Anning got the stick around in 42.87 seconds to win the invitational title.
Marshall also claimed one of the five individual wins, making her 2021 debut in the 100-meter hurdles with a winning time of 12.75 seconds.
In the women's 400 hurdles, Jurnee Woodward successfully defended the crown she won in 2019 (there was no meet in 2020) when she won with a PR of 56.64 seconds.
LSU's other win Saturday came from Katy-Ann McDonald, who took the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 06.84 seconds.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers also notched eight runner-up finishes and four third-place efforts to finish out the meet.
Thelma Davies had two of the second-place finishes in the short sprints, clocking an 11.21 in the 100 and a 22.89 in the 200.
The other seconds came from Alia Armstrong in the 100 hurdles with a personal-record time of 12.85 seconds, Milan Young in the 400 hurdles (56.94), Abby O'Donoghue in the high jump (6-2) and Amber Hart in the women's discus "B" section (165-10).
O'Donoghue's clearance was an outdoor PR and moved her into second on the school's all-time list, one-quarter of an inch behind Gai Kapernick.
The men's 4x400 relay team of Noah Williams, Tyler Terry, Raymond Kibet and Sean Burrell was second in 3:01.00, which was the sixth-fastest time in school history.
The 4x100 relay of Akanni Hislop, Williams, Dylan Peebles and Laird took second in 38.70 seconds.
Third-place finishes for the Lady Tigers were turned in by Kyndal McKnight in the triple jump (42-4¼) and the 4x400 relay team (3:32.28).
The Tigers got thirds from Eric Edwards in the 110 hurdles (13.56) and Sean Dixon-Bodie in the triple jump "A" section (52-7½).