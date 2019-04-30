When LSU took batting practice the day before its first game, catcher Saul Garza hit a home run that crashed into the scoreboard at Alex Box Stadium. As the ball dropped toward the stands below, a black rectangle appeared on the purple screen.

"Did he break the board again?" coach Paul Mainieri asked.

Garza hit the scoreboard so many times during preseason batting practice, a blacked out portion of the screen became an expected sight. The force of his home runs jostled the wires in the scoreboard.

LSU brought Garza to campus after he hit 23 home runs as a junior college freshman, but Garza’s power disappeared in games — until LSU played Florida two weeks ago.

Garza began the first game of the series on the bench. After catcher Brock Mathis hurt his right hand and the game turned into a Florida blowout, Mainieri inserted Garza. He struck out three times. He also hit his first home run of the season.

A week later, Garza hit another home run. This one, on Sunday against Alabama, broke a 1-1 tie. It bounced off the Crimson Tide’s scoreboard.

“I just got ahold of the ball,” Garza said.

Garza’s rediscovered power coincided with his defense emergence. Garza spent the first month of the season unable to catch because of a torn meniscus suffered during fall practice, so he started at designated hitter.

Then Garza fell out of the lineup for awhile as his batting average dropped and his strikeouts rose.

Now, he has started five of the last six games.

“He's quiet,” freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux said. “He's real quiet behind the plate. Not with his voice. I mean his body. He receives the ball and presents it to the umpire.”

Injuries put Garza back in the lineup, but his defense kept him there. He has a strong arm, and he recently picked off a runner at first base.

Garza has “distinguished himself” with his catching, blocking and throwing, Mainieri said. Though Mathis could have played the final game of the Florida series, Mainieri started Garza.

Before LSU played Alabama, Mainieri did not know who to start at catcher. Neither Mathis or Garza had hit well this season; both their batting averages rested around .200.

“I don't know if (Garza) has got the endurance Brock Mathis has where he can catch every game,” Mainieri said. “I've got to figure that out.”

Garza started twice against the Crimson Tide. Mathis started once, going 1 for 3 with a walk. Garza went 3 for 7 with two hits on Sunday.

Mainieri thought Garza's at-bats had improved since the beginning of the season. Garza hit the home run, and Mainieri said he resisted swinging at breaking balls in the dirt. Garza struck out once against Alabama.

As LSU approaches the end of the regular season — the Tigers have three more weekend series — Mainieri said LSU will continue to use both Mathis and Garza.

The Tigers would not have reached this point, two games out of first place in the Southeastern Conference, without Mathis’ endurance, Mainieri said. But Garza has emerged at the position.

“We're down to our last 11 games of the season,” Mainieri said. “You got to give yourself the best chance to win. We'll see as the week goes on.”