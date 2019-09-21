After years of trying, an effort to have the Pete Maravich Assembly Center court named for LSU’s winningest men’s basketball coach cleared its first hurdle last week.
At its September meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted to have the University Naming Committee look at naming the floor the men’s and women’s basketball teams play on Dale Brown Court in honor of the long-retired coach.
The board heard a plea from LSU alum and Lafayette businessman Trent Angers, who asked that the process be started to pay homage to Brown. He retired in 1997 after transforming the once-downtrodden program in his 25 seasons at the helm.
Brown, who turns 84 on Oct. 31, won 448 games and guided the Tigers to four Southeastern Conference titles with 13 NCAA tournament appearances and two Final Fours. His 1981 team returned LSU to the Final Four for the first time in 28 years.
Board member Glenn Armentor made the motion to have the naming committee look into the matter, which passed with no opposition.
The naming committee is comprised of 12 faculty and staff members from across the campus — with eight voters and four nonvoters.
If that committee gives the OK, it would then go to the Hall of Fame committee for athletics before heading back to the board for final approval.
Armentor told his fellow board members that other attempts to name the court after Brown, a two-time national coach of the year, failed because the board didn’t unanimously vote to send it to the naming committee.
“We’ve got a phenomenal opportunity to name this court for Dale Brown,” Angers said. “It’s not an honor so much to Dale Brown as it is to our university … to everybody here, everybody in the student body, and so forth.
“To be publicly and proudly associated with this man is an asset that I believe the board of supervisors needs to grab.”
Angers pointed out that Brown, a 2014 inductee into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, is still in demand as a motivational speaker across the country and “brings pride to this university that is almost incomparable.”
Angers noted that Brown did for men’s basketball what Skip Bertman did for baseball in putting LSU on the map in their respective sports.
The playing surface at Alex Box Stadium was dubbed Skip Bertman Field for the winner of five College World Series titles during his 18-year tenure at the school.
A statue of Bertman was unveiled in front of the stadium on Sept. 13 and the street in front of where the old Alex Box Stadium once stood is named Skip Bertman Drive.