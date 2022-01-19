Pick any game, any statistical column and it will be hard to find low-end numbers next to Khayla Pointer’s name.
The 5-foot-7 point guard and LSU’s leading scorer never has been one to allow just her scoring to define her game.
“My dad always told me, ‘Find some work,’ ” Pointer said. “Be in every category, don’t be a goose-egg player.”
With No. 11 LSU off to a 17-2, 4-1 start, Pointer is filling her stat line like few other players in the country.
Her 18.2 scoring average is a career best if it holds up. She’s second in the SEC in assists at 5.4 per game and second on the team in rebounding (6.7) and steals (35). She started the season with the program’s second triple-double, and she just missed two more since then.
“I try to be reliable for my teammates and coaches,” said Pointer, playing in her fifth season as a Tiger. “I want them to know what they are going to get out of me, to depend on me. That’s why I always try to be more than a one-dimensional player.”
Far from one-dimensional, Pointer has become transcendent for the up-and-coming Tigers under coach Kim Mulkey. LSU has its highest ranking in six seasons and is off to its best start since going 24-3 in 2007-08.
There’s no questioning her work ethic or conditioning. She leads the nation in minutes played (677) and played all 45 of LSU’s 87-85 overtime victory against Missouri, hitting the winning shot with 5.7 seconds left. Mulkey said Pointer doesn’t dial it down in practice, regularly taking charges.
“I don’t think KP gets enough recognition,” Mulkey said. “She’s one of the premier, elite guards in the country. What can’t she do? She can shoot the 3, pass the ball, defend, rebound and play multiple positions on the perimeter. That (recognition) comes with winning.”
Pointer was an All-SEC first-teamer and All-SEC defensive team pick last year. She’s led the Tigers in scoring the past two seasons but has become more efficient for two main reasons: The addition of transfers Alexis Morris and Autumn Newby has taken some of the burden off of her, and Pointer added a mid-range jump shot to her arsenal.
No one has had a better seat for Pointer's transformation than guard Jailin Cherry, who came to LSU in the same recruiting class and has played with and against Pointer for five years.
“She’s an all-around player,” Cherry said. “She has a mid-range shot now. She always had the floater but now she can stop and pop. Not many guards can do that. She gets to the rim any time she wants to. She’s a smooth player, and literally can get any shot at any time she wants.”
Said Pointer: “It’s something we do every single day in practice, coming off screens shooting pull-up jumpers. In the game it comes natural.”
Pointer’s emphasis on diversifying her game comes from her father, Kirk, who coached her from age 5 through high school. He died three months shy of his 44th birthday and less than a week before the start of her freshman season in college.
She struggled through that first season but didn’t forget his lessons while playing for her maternal aunt Nikki Fargas. Pointer developed into a linchpin on the floor and team leader off of it, and she avoided letting Fargas’ departure from LSU in May stunt her progress.
“It hit me; I was sad about it,” Pointer said. “She always told me she would stay long enough to coach me. Technically, I wasn’t supposed to be here anymore.
“I thought, ‘I guess this is me having to branch out.’ If I was going to stay I’d be on my own, and I was fine with that. My mom thought it was good for me. I had played for my dad first and then my aunt. Now I’m experiencing what it’s like to play for someone that’s not family. I’m happy and thankful it was for a Hall of Fame coach like Kim Mulkey.”
Even before Mulkey was announced as the coach, Pointer, Cherry and Faustine Aifuwa had decided to return for the extra season granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pointer said she hears often from Fargas, who in addition to becoming president of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces does some women’s basketball analyst work for ESPN, including some LSU games. But she also bonded quickly with Mulkey, who played the same position and immediately made Pointer the team captain.
“I can’t judge her on anything that happened in the past,” Mulkey said. “All I can tell you is the kid plays as hard in practice as she does in a game. She takes charges in practice. Because of that she’s reaping the benefits out there during the games.
“Maybe in the past Khayla felt like she had to do it all. She doesn’t have to do it all and she still gets her numbers. She gets it within the team concept.”