A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday night, the Arkansas Razorbacks ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 39-22-2
LAST MEETING: LSU 33, Arkansas 10 (Nov. 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge)
ON ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-7 (0-5 Southeastern Conference)
RECENT RESULTS: Lost to Ole Miss 37-33, defeated Tulsa 23-0, lost to Vanderbilt 45-31
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Ty Storey, runnng back Rakeem Boyd, wide receiver LaMichael Pettway
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Middle linebacker De'Jon Harris, defensive tackle Armon Watts, defensive end McTelvin Agim
RUMBLINGS: It's been another rough go for the Hogs, who've lost seven of the last eight — five in league play by 90 points. The good news: the offense has put up at least 31 points in three of the last four outings; the bad: the defense gave up an average of 49.0 in those games.
ON THE RAZORBACKS OFFENSE
Chad Morris has started three different quarterbacks with the same results. Storey has thrown for 1,223 yards with nine TDs and seven interceptions, but Arkansas ranks near the bottom of the SEC in almost every offensive category — including most turnovers (19).
ON THE RAZORBACKS DEFENSE
Arkansas' defense has struggled all season. The Hogs have allowed 34 points in six of seven losses and are 13th in the SEC in giving up 33.7 points per game. They're also 13th in total defense, allowing 412.9 yards a game under former LSU defensive coordinator John Chavis.
Sheldon Mickles