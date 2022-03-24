Brian Kelly walked across the practice field and stopped to watch his quarterbacks. He stood there, gazing through black sunglasses, as the competition began in front of him.

The quarterbacks took reps based on who arrived first at LSU. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan led the group, followed by redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, freshman Walker Howard and junior transfer Jayden Daniels, an order that will fluctuate as the spring progresses.

While the quarterbacks cycled through various short throws, Kelly took notes, like one about the student manager who dropped a couple passes. Kelly said the man needed gloves and scribbled on a sheet of paper. He observed for a few more minutes, then he walked toward the wide receivers, always taking notes.

It was the first practice of Kelly’s tenure late Thursday afternoon. He wanted to check on small details, such as making sure LSU had every piece of equipment it needed, the athletic training staff was taken care of and that assistant coaches taught techniques the correct way.

Kelly said he typically does this at practice, which gives him the chance to oversee the team. He likes to spend about 70% of his time on the offensive side, and he occasionally checks GPS numbers inside a tent between the fields to monitor potential fatigue.

LSU practiced for 90 minutes, an un-padded but intense session. Early during an open viewing period, defensive coordinator Matt House stood behind the players as they worked on dropping into coverage, and once one of the safeties intercepted the ball, he ran behind them on their way to the end zone.

“Run for it!” House yelled. “Go! Go!”

Kelly, who designs every practice, kept the period short on purpose.

“I like to get a lot of work done in a short period of time,” he said. “I don't think you need to be out there for two, three hours.”

For Kelly, the first spring practice signaled the next step of an offseason program. He liked the energy and enthusiasm he saw, and he believed the attitude continued how the team approached training with new strength and conditioning coordinator Jake Flint the last three months.

“They want to change the narrative,” Kelly said. “They want to be a championship team, and they know it takes hard work. It takes a commitment. This was one practice toward that.”

Without pads, on the first day and barely into installing the playbook, none of the coaches could draw conclusions about who will start this fall. The Tigers have another 14 practices over the next month, culminating in the spring game April 23.

More answers will arrive in time, but at least at the beginning, the level of conditioning seemed to exceed Kelly’s expectations.

At one point, LSU ran a drill called “88s,” a high-tempo set that gave the first team eight plays and the second team eight plays. Kelly said normally on the first day, players “are bent over huffing and puffing.”

“There was none of that,” Kelly said.

There’s still a long way to go with the team. LSU has to choose a quarterback, construct the offensive line, incorporate new schemes and figure out who can step up at certain positions, like the nickel/sam outside linebacker. And on a more basic level, the players have to adjust to Kelly’s practice style.

Kelly knew it was too early to call anyone a starter or predict how LSU will play next season. So when he walked into the team meeting room after the first practice of his tenure, he cracked a joke about how much can get overblown at this point of the calendar.

“National championship, no doubt,” Kelly said. “We were running around in our underwear, so I can tell you that that's the facts.”