GULF SHORES, Ala. — The No. 6 LSU beach volleyball dropped opening sets on four courts but ultimately prevailed to defeat No. 2 TCU 3-2 to stay alive at the NCAA championships Friday.
The Tigers also set a new school record with their 32nd win of the season.
Friday afternoon's match came down to Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Sierra Caffo on Court 5. LSU had lost its two previous meetings this season against the Horned Frogs, who were ranked No. 1 for multiple weeks throughout the year.
It was the second straight year in which LSU knocked TCU out of the championships. The Tigers will be back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 in another elimination match. They will face the loser between USC and Florida State, who meet Saturday morning.
“We don’t need the adrenaline to wear off, because we are going to need some tomorrow,” coach Russell Brock said. “I don’t know that we know who we play yet ... so we’ll figure out who the next one is and get ready and figure out how to have energy. If we play like we just played, we can beat anybody in the country.”
LSU was sent into the elimination bracket after getting swept by UCLA earlier in the day. Friday’s matches were delayed by nearly three hours because of thunderstorms on the beach, but by the time LSU and TCU went to battle, the sun was out. Teams still had to battle windy conditions in Gulf Shores.
The first court to finish was Court 1, the only dual that was just two sets. LSU’s Bella Bauman and Parker Bracken fell 21-13 and 21-16.
The remaining courts finished just a few minutes apart.
Court 2 was the first of those four to wrap up, as Kylie Deberg and Kelli Greene-Agnew got LSU on the board. They lost the opening set 21-17 but battled to a 21-15 victory in the second. They dominated much of the third set, but TCU made it interesting and brought it within one as LSU held match point. Deberg sided-out to close it, 15-13.
On Court 3, Reilly Allred and Holly Carlton won when Allred gave them a 15-10 third-set win with a cut shot from right to left.
Grace Seits and Ellie Shank lost in three sets. As that concluded, a record crowd shifted its attention to Court 5, where Caffo and Rasnick-Pope were serving for match point.
The LSU Court 5 duo struggled in the opening set, falling 21-14. They came back strong to take the second set 21-16. Playing to 15 in the third set wasn’t enough, and as the beach crowd shifted to the east from Court 4 and south from Court 3, Caffo floated a serve over the net. On the return, Rasnick-Pope left her feet and laid out to her right to keep the ball up and got the ball over after a set from Caffo. TCU’s return attack went wide left as LSU clinched the match 3-2, ending TCU’s season.