The SEC gymnastics championships are returning to New Orleans.

LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux announced on Thursday at the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Honors luncheon that the event will return to the Smoothie King Center in 2021.

The championships were held in New Orleans this past season in March. LSU won the meet for a third consecutive year.

"The Smoothie King arena was the perfect venue for this championship event," Breaux said.

"It's a destination event," Breaux said. "All of the SEC universities and all of our families and fans made this a premier event."

The event drew a record crowd of 10,505.

“New Orleans proved to be a successful location for the SEC Gymnastics Championship in 2019, and we are pleased we will return to the Smoothie King Center in 2021,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release. “This event continues a long tradition of outstanding SEC competition in the City of New Orleans, which is widely known for hosting high-caliber championship events in all sports.”

The 2020 SEC championships will be held in Duluth, Ga.

Breaux thanked the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for its part in bringing the event back to New Orleans for the second time in three years.

"The enthusiasm and the passion that you had when you attacked bringing this event to this city was amazing," Breaux said.