The LSU Tigers couldn’t hit Florida’s Hunter Barco on Friday night.
The projected first-round 2022 MLB draft prospect came into the matchup with an opposing batting average of .139 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 44-2. The left-hander lived up to the hype, shutting out the Tigers in his seven innings of work en route to a 7-2 victory by the Gators at Florida Ballpark.
“You have to hit the pitches that he gives you — he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “The plan was to be in position on time and be ready for the mistake and then not expand the zone. He didn’t give us a whole lot, to be honest with you.”
It was LSU's fourth loss in five games.
The Tigers (15-7, 1-3 SEC) drew three walks, more than Barco had allowed all season, but they failed to advance a runner past second base against him. He allowed two hits and struck out eight.
Jordan Thompson and Jacob Berry were the only Tigers to manage hits off of Barco. Berry lined a single in the second inning, and Thompson added a single in the seventh.
“He’s a great pitcher, one of the best in the country, and he was on his A game tonight, and we didn’t come ready,” Berry said. “That’s what great pitchers do — they expose players not ready to play.”
The Tigers escaped the shutout by scoring single runs in the eighth and ninth innings off Florida reliever Nick Ficarrotta.
Right-hander Blake Money started for LSU, giving up two solo home runs among his four hits allowed through the first four innings. In the bottom of the fifth, the Gators piled it on off of him.
No. 8 hitter Kris Armstrong singled, then Deric Fabian reached on a fielder’s choice off a sac bunt. Jud Fabian’s groundout scored the third run, and Sterlin Thompson’s RBI single added the fourth.
“Blake (Money) was OK, he got behind Colby Halter — he’s a really good hitter — and he made him pay for a mistake (with a home run),” Johnson said. “I thought he settled in after that, he was throwing three pitches for strikes and better than he has the past two weeks, so that was a positive. I think he was better than the numbers show.”
Wyatt Langford hammered the third home run off of Money, a shot to left field that put the Gators up 6-0 and close out the scoring in the fifth.
Money, who worked five innings, left the game with six earned runs and seven hits while striking out three. He walked two.
Bryce Collins, who came in for relief in the sixth, allowed the seventh run when Halter's pop fly fell behind Thompson, the LSU shortstop, when he lost it in the lights. Collins covered the last three innings for LSU, allowing one earned run on no hits while striking out three and walking five.
“Bryce did a nice job. He wouldn’t have given up any runs had we not dropped the popup, but he did walk five guys, too,” Johnson said. “We’re looking for guys to make more significant inning contributions, so to get three innings out of him with only one run across the board against a quality team (is good).”
The Tigers tried something different with their lineup, leading off with right-handed hitters Dylan Crews and Cade Doughty with left-handed hitter Tre’ Morgan batting third instead of leadoff. Drew Bianco started at designated hitter instead of Brayden Jobert, which meant LSU had only two left-handed hitters in the lineup to face Barco.
Loading up with right-handed hitters didn’t help much.
The Tigers finally got on the board when Florida went to the right-hander Ficarrotta in the top of the eighth inning. He walked Crews and hit Morgan, then Berry laced a single down the right-field line to load the bases. Gavin Dugas grounded out to second base for an RBI.
In the top of the ninth, Hayden Travinski — who came in for Tyler McManus in the bottom of the seventh at catcher — hit a solo home run over the left-field fence to narrow the deficit to 7-2. Giovanni DiGiacomo nearly did the same, but his flyball fell short for an out.
The Tigers went 4 for 30 from the plate and struck out 10 times. In the team's last trip to Gainesville in March 2017, LSU lost two games to one, including a 1-0 shutout loss. For now, they had escaped that fate.
“There’s no margin for error with a team like this,” Johnson said. "They are better than us right now."